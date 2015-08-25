Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Eugenio Suarez was afforded an opportunity to play every day when Zack Cozart underwent season-ending knee surgery. The struggle next season for the Cincinnati Reds might be finding a place for the 24-year-old Suarez to play.

On Monday night, Suarez went 3-for-5 with a solo homer, double and three RBIs. His solo shot with one out sparked a 10-run sixth-inning outburst in a 12-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Suarez now has homered three times in 10 games and is batting .308 in 60 games with nine homers and 35 RBIs.

“He’s been an impact bat,” said manager Bryan Price. “I thought the bat potential was there. But to be as robust as it’s been has been a welcome surprise. Those are legitimate power and run-producing numbers.”

While Cozart is among the finest defensive infielders in baseball, Suarez is still a diamond in the rough defensively. He already has 11 errors this season.

There’s been discussion about moving Suarez to another position, possibly left field, to keep his bat in the lineup when Cozart returns in 2016. But the Reds are reluctant to find Suarez a new position at this point.

Suarez now has hit safely in five of six games and has produced hitting streaks of five, six, eight and nine games this year.

The home run aside, Suarez’s two-run double in the sixth on Monday night when he went with a 1-2 pitch and dumped it into left field was as impressive for Price.

“With two strikes, he’s giving us much better quality swings,” said Price. “He’s doing everything he can to put the ball in play.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-71

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Alex Wood, 8-8, 3.79 ERA) at Reds (LHP John Lamb, 0-1, 6.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Collin Balester earned his first victory since May 15, 2012 when he played for the Detroit Tigers, ironically the same team he pitched two scoreless innings against to gain a win on Monday. Balester pitched a scoreless ninth inning on Sunday, hours after being promoted from Triple-A Louisville. “I like seeing guys get their next opportunity,” said manager Bryan Price. “He earned it with his performance in Triple-A. This is a great opportunity for him.” Balester was acquired from the Pirates for cash on June 17.

--2B Brandon Phillips batted cleanup on Monday, the 14th time he’s done so this season. In his career, Phillips is batting .279 with 88 homers and 415 RBIs batting fourth, with a .325 on-base percentage. “He’s one of our best contact bats,” said manager Bryan Price. “There’s something to be said for putting the ball in play and having contact bats up and down the lineup.” Phillips responded Monday with a two-run home run to spark a Reds’ rally. He later tripled in a run in the 10-run sixth.

--LHP Tony Cingrani, working his way back to the major leagues at Triple-A Louisville, left Sunday’s outing after three innings with an unspecified injury. “I‘m just going by the report, but it sounds like he had a little bit of a temperamental arm issue,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. Cingrani was expected to be among the Reds’ call-ups when the rosters expand on Sept. 1.

--RHP Keyvius Sampson was hit hard Monday night in a makeup game against the Detroit Tigers, allowing home runs by J.D. Martinez and Nick Castellanos. The Reds rallied for a 12-5 win, but Sampson was long gone after needing 100 pitches to get through four innings. He allowed five earned runs and nine hits while walking two and fanning five.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We needed something positive to happen around here. It was a good way to (end the losing streak), to fight back. Nice to see some smiles in here, for sure.” -- Cincinnati LF Skip Schumaker, of a 10-run sixth inning that lifted the Reds to a 12-5 victory over Detroit Monday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Manny Parra (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19.

--CF Billy Hamilton (sprained right shoulder capsule) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 19.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He is expected to undergo season-ending surgery.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP David Holmberg

RHP Raisel Iglesias

RHP Keyvius Sampson

LHP John Lamb

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Collin Balester

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Jason Bourgeois

RF Jay Bruce

OF Ryan LaMarre

OF Brennan Boesch