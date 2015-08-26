Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Manager Bryan Price won’t commit to a timetable for center fielder Billy Hamilton’s return, but said he likely won’t be back when eligible on Sept. 3.

Hamilton, who leads the majors with 54 stolen bases, was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 19 with a sprained capsule in his right shoulder.

“It will be a while before he resumes baseball activity,” Price said Tuesday. “There are still periods of time during the day when he has to wear his shoulder harness. He’s not near to returning.”

Hamilton is eager to get back, however. He’s been working with the training staff to strengthen his shoulder and riding a stationary bike to stay in shape.

“It gets a little boring when you’re used to playing every day,” Hamilton said.

Last-place Cincinnati (52-72) could use Hamilton’s presence in their lineup, especially having lost 10 of 11 including Tuesday night’s 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 24-year-old speedster is batting .226 with seven doubles, three triples, four homers and 28 RBIs in 107 games. His .272 on-base percentage resulted in a demotion from the leadoff spot to eighth and even ninth in the order at times this season to relieve some pressure.

One constant, however, has been Hamilton’s play in center field.

In fact, that’s how he got hurt. In the 11th inning on Aug. 18, Hamilton made a diving attempt on Alcides Escobar’s sinking liner then fired a strike to second base to retire the Royals shortstop trying to stretch a double.

“I wanted so much to catch that ball on the fly,” said Hamilton. “If it would have gotten by me it could have been really bad. I‘m glad I got it on the short hop. If you’re going to get hurt make it on a good play.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-72

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 7-8, 3.52 ERA) at Reds (LHP David Holmberg, 1-3, 6.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Brennan Boesch has a deep bone bruise after fouling a ball off his foot in Saturday’s game. He was scratched from his scheduled start on Sunday and did not play Monday. “We’re hoping it’s just a couple of days and he’ll be back,” said manager Bryan Price. Boesch is batting just .136 in 36 games, but his absence leaves the Reds’ bench thin.

--LHP John Lamb made his third career start since being acquired from the Kansas City Royals in the Johnny Cueto trade on Tuesday night. He allowed three earned runs and five hits, one which being a two-run homer by Dodgers 3B Justin Turner. Lamb walked three and fanned six over 108 pitches. “Without a doubt I’d like to take the club deeper into the game,” Lamb said. “It’s definitely a learning experience. I can learn what pitches to throw but then I have to execute them. I‘m learning to continue to make pitches and apply the pressure. Walks have come back to bite me in the butt.”

--3B Todd Frazier is putting his batting slump in the rear-view mirror. Frazier collected his fourth and fifth doubles in his past five games on Tuesday night. On the current homestand, Frazier is batting .303 with five doubles. He leads the National League with 38 doubles and 68 extra-base hits.

--LF Ivan De Jesus Jr. is helping bolster the Reds’ thin bench. On Tuesday night, De Jesus Jr. had his first two-hit game since Aug. 9. It was his 10th multi-hit game of the season. With center fielder Billy Hamilton on the disabled list and utility man Brennan Boesch nursing a bone bruise, the Reds will need De Jesus to contribute.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t have a lot of opportunities. (Dodgers LHP Alex) Wood did a good job going back and forth on his three-pitch mix.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, after a loss Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Manny Parra (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19.

--CF Billy Hamilton (sprained right shoulder capsule) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 19.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He is expected to undergo season-ending surgery.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP David Holmberg

RHP Raisel Iglesias

RHP Keyvius Sampson

LHP John Lamb

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Collin Balester

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Jason Bourgeois

RF Jay Bruce

OF Ryan LaMarre

OF Brennan Boesch