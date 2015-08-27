Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Bryan Price wants to protect his young arms. But he’s likely to burn out his bullpen in the process. With the Cincinnati Reds’ rebuilding project in full swing, Price is sending rookie after rookie to the mound each game, which creates a myriad of challenges.

Through 124 games, eight rookies have made 77 starts for Cincinnati. With that comes robust pitch counts as the youngsters work through the occasional command issues.

John Lamb, who was among a trio of left-handers acquired in July from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for Johnny Cueto, summed up the perils of learning on the job.

“Without a doubt I’d like to take the club deeper into the game,” said Lamb, following his five-inning, 108-pitch performance on Tuesday night. “It’s definitely a learning experience. I can learn what pitches to throw but then I have to execute them. I‘m learning to continue to make pitches and apply the pressure. Walks have come back to bite me in the butt. It’s preached at the lower levels trying to get here. I‘m learning to stay in the moment.”

Price has said more than once during the past few weeks that he won’t throw a “life preserver” to his young starters in tough situations. Part of the learning process of being a major league pitcher is learning to keep themselves in games, Price says.

There’ve been some bright spots, such as Raisel Iglesias who fanned 13 in a 4-0 loss to Arizona on Sunday, tossing 105 pitches through seven innings.

On Wednesday, 24-year-old right-hander David Holmberg was roughed up again, allowing six earned runs and three homers in a 7-4 loss to the Dodgers. Holmberg has allowed 10 homers in 28 1/3 innings this season.

With Cincinnati (52-72) mired in last place in the National League Central, developing young pitching almost supersedes winning at this point, making for a laborious final five weeks for Price.

“It’s like a broken record,” said Price of Holmberg’s outing on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-73

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 13-3, 1.67 ERA) at Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 7-9, 3.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Brennan Boesch has a deep bone bruise after fouling a ball off his foot in Saturday’s game. He was scratched from his scheduled start on Sunday and hasn’t played since. “He’s getting better, but there’s going to have to be a reintroduction to doing things athletically without discomfort,” said manager Bryan Price. “At this point, he’s day-to-day, but getting out of the boot is a good start.” Boesch is batting just .136 in 36 games, but his absence leaves the Reds’ bench thin.

--RHP Sam LeCure retired 14 of 15 batters in three hitless innings since being promoted from Triple-A last week. “He’s been sharper with his stuff,” said manager Bryan Price. “He’s started changing speeds on his fastball, and he’s gone back to his more conventional changeup -- and increasing his velocity hasn’t hurt.” The veteran right-handed reliever was a late cut in Spring Training.

--RHP David Holmberg now has allowed 10 home runs in 28 1/3 innings after being tagged for three in 3 2/3 innings against the Dodgers on Wednesday night. Holmberg allowed six earned runs and seven hits to drop to 1-4 on the season. “I‘m struggling with consistency,” Holmberg said. “The command is really not there. I just have to work on repeating my delivery between starts. Nobody wants to work up in the zone.”

--RHP Pedro Villarreal pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings on Wednesday night to give the Reds a chance to battle back from a 6-0 deficit before losing 7-4 to the Dodgers. Villarreal allowed a hit and had two strikeouts. “When you’re not winning you have to find victories in other ways,” manager Bryan Price said. “Pedro saved the rest of the bullpen and didn’t allow the Dodgers to get that separation. That gave us a chance to comeback.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you’re not winning you have to find victories in other ways. (RHP Pedro Villarreal) saved the rest of the bullpen and didn’t allow the Dodgers to get that separation. That gave us a chance to come back.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, after a loss to Los Angeles on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Brennan Boesch (deep bone bruise) was scratched from his scheduled start Aug. 23 and hasn’t played since. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Manny Parra (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19.

--CF Billy Hamilton (sprained right shoulder capsule) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 19. He isn’t likely to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He is expected to undergo season-ending surgery.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP David Holmberg

RHP Raisel Iglesias

RHP Keyvius Sampson

LHP John Lamb

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Collin Balester

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Jason Bourgeois

RF Jay Bruce

OF Ryan LaMarre

OF Brennan Boesch