Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Reds’ plan for September roster expansion is taking shape.

While manager Bryan Price keeps the club’s innings limits close to the vest, he does believe that right-handers Michael Lorenzen and Robert Stephenson, the organization’s top pitching prospect, will be in the mix.

In his last three starts at Triple-A Louisville, Lorenzen has thrown nine, seven, and eight innings, giving up a total of three earned runs in that span. On August 16, he tossed a complete-game, four-hit shutout.

Lorenzen made 19 appearances including 17 starts for the Reds this season, so innings are more of a concern for him. Price did say that Lorenzen will make one or two more starts, and those could be in the minor leagues or with the big-league club. In fact, Lorenzen could make his next start for the Reds on Monday against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

“What we’re trying to figure out is how to best use the innings these guys have remaining,” Price said.

“It might be to start them a time or two, then segue to the bullpen to finish up.”

Eight rookie pitchers have started at least one game this season for Cincinnati, tying a modern club record.

Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani made the 78th start by a Reds rookie on Thursday. He allowed just one run and six hits with a walk and six Ks in seven innings in a 1-0 loss to the Dodgers.

A couple of the more intriguing arms have yet to join the Reds.

Left-hander Brandon Finnegan, who was among three lefties acquired from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for Johnny Cueto, owns a 5.32 ERA at Triple-A, although his 2.96 ERA in 21 major league appearances makes him very much a part of the Reds’ future plans.

Then there’s Stephenson who overcame some struggles at Double-A and now appears to be back on the faster track to reaching the majors. He’s 8-9 with a 3.59 ERA with 131 Ks in 120 1/3 innings.

“He has some (innings) room to pitch,” Price said. “So that bodes well (for a call-up).”

Admittedly, Price isn’t a fan of modern-day baseball axioms about pitch limits and being ultra-protective of young arms. At the same time, development of the plethora of arms in the Reds’ system is paramount toward building for the club’s future.

“The importance of this ... is so next year we’re not looking at guys and thinking we’re going to throw them 150 or 165 innings,” Price said. “You can’t run out of innings in September. We need to get their innings up.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-74

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Raisel Iglesias, 3-5, 3.93 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Taylor Jungmann, 7-5, 2.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani went toe-to-toe with Dodgers’ ace Zack Greinke on Thursday afternoon, allowing just one run and six hits. He walked one and fanned six. LA’s lone run off DeSclafani scored from third on a double-play grounder. DeSclafani threw 99 pitches, 62 strikes. “It is fun to go against Greinke,” DeSclafani said. “It was tough on the hitters today going against him. It’s frustrating to lose a game like this, but I can only control what I can control. I can’t say enough about the guys behind me.”

--RHP Michael Lorenzen likely will rejoin the Reds when rosters expand on Sept. 1, or possibly sooner. In his last three starts at Triple-A Louisville, Lorenzen has thrown nine, seven, and eight innings, giving up a total of three earned runs in that span. On Aug. 16, he tossed a complete-game, four-hit shutout. Lorenzen made 19 appearances including 17 starts for Cincinnati. He could make one or two more starts then finish up in the bullpen due to innings limits.

--1B Joey Votto is a tough out for anyone, but Cy Young Award candidate Zack Greinke made it a point to single him out following Thursday’s game. “Him and (Cardinals 3B) Matt Carpenter,” said Greinke. “Carpenter hits (fewer) home runs. But those two are the best at that.” Votto extended his major league leading walks streak to eight games on Thursday against Greinke. He’s reached base in 16 straight games.

--C Tucker Barnhart continues to progress offensively. He singled against Dodgers’ ace Zack Greinke in the third inning Thursday and has hit safely in eight of his last nine starts. He’s batting .364 in those nine games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There wasn’t a lot of opportunity, but we had some. We didn’t cash in.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, after a loss to the Dodgers on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Brennan Boesch (deep bone bruise) was scratched from his scheduled start Aug. 23, and he didn’t play Aug. 24-27. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Manny Parra (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19.

--CF Billy Hamilton (sprained right shoulder capsule) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 19. He isn’t likely to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He is expected to undergo season-ending surgery.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP David Holmberg

RHP Raisel Iglesias

RHP Keyvius Sampson

LHP John Lamb

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Collin Balester

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Jason Bourgeois

RF Jay Bruce

OF Ryan LaMarre

OF Brennan Boesch