Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- As of Friday, Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price still planned to go with left-hander David Holmberg Monday when his team opens a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

But, he was quick to add, that things very well could change.

“It’s hard to say,” Price said. “I don’t think we’re ready to say one way or another. That’s kind of the part you don’t want to have out there for Holmberg’s sake.”

As the Reds head into a rebuilding project, Holmberg is one of the young prospects Cincinnati wants to get a better look at. He had pitched in all of eight major league games before this season and has pitched in six this year, all of them starts, going 1-4 with a 7.62 ERA.

In his last three outings, he’s surrendered 18 earned runs in 10 2/3 innings of work, moving into the rotation when Johnny Cueto was traded to Kansas City.

”We’re trying to get better and put our best team out there,“ Price said. ”Performance is a big part of this. I do think that the thing we don’t want to get away from is that performance drives this game. The boundaries are a little looser with young players because you want to give them opportunity to pitch and work through struggles.

“But we also have an obligation to put our best team on the field. That’s where the debate will be: Who are our best five starters for September who gives us the best chance to win?”

Left-hander Michael Lorenzen would be a leading candidate to replace Holmberg; he started for Triple-A Louisville Saturday and allowed just one hit over eight scoreless innings.

He’s posted a 1.13 ERA in three starts since being optioned down Aug. 13.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-75

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Reds (RHP Keyvius Sampson, 2-2, 5.55 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 6-14, 5.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Raisel Iglesias struck out 10 and worked seven full innings Friday but came up empty as the Reds fell, 5-0, at Milwaukee. He’s struck out 23 batters in his last two starts. Iglesias is 1-5 with a 5.40 ERA on the road this season.

--1B Joey Votto singled and drew a pair of walks Friday and has now reached base in 17 consecutive games. Votto’s .449 on-base percentage is second in the National League behind Washington’s Bryce Harper, who leads all of baseball with a .460 OBP.

--2B Brandon Phillips had two hits Friday. He’s batting .340 (29-for-95) this month with three home runs and 10 RBIs. Phillips has enjoyed playing away from Cincinnati this season; he’s batting .312 with nine doubles, three home runs and 23 RBIs in 59 road games.

--RHP Robert Stephenson, Cincinnati’s No. 2 prospect, came off the disabled list Thursday and pitched four scoreless innings for Triple-A Louisville. Manager Bryan Price said Stephenson, who was placed on the DL Aug. 12 with a forearm strain, could be a possible September call-up.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was just yanking the ball a little bit and had a hard time settling in but after that, he was absolutely nails.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, of RHP Raisel Iglesias, who struck out 10 while holding Milwaukee to three runs Friday. Four of the first five Brewers hitters reached base against Iglesias.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Brennan Boesch (deep bone bruise) was scratched from his scheduled start Aug. 23, and he didn’t play Aug. 24-28. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Manny Parra (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19.

--CF Billy Hamilton (sprained right shoulder capsule) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 19. He isn’t likely to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He is expected to undergo season-ending surgery.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP David Holmberg

RHP Raisel Iglesias

RHP Keyvius Sampson

LHP John Lamb

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Collin Balester

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Jason Bourgeois

RF Jay Bruce

OF Ryan LaMarre

OF Brennan Boesch