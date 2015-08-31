Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- When the Cincinnati Reds opened their three-game series at Milwaukee on Friday night, manager Bryan Price suggested a move could be made in his rotation.

He confirmed the change Sunday, announcing after the Reds’ 4-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers that left-hander Michael Lorenzen would be recalled from Triple-A Louisville and start Monday against the Cubs in Chicago.

Lorenzen went 3-8 with a 5.46 ERA in 19 appearances, including 17 starts, for the Reds before he was optioned to Louisville on Aug. 13 after posting a 12.57 ERA in his final five starts.

Since being sent down, he posted a 1.13 ERA in three starts and allowed a hit over eight scoreless innings his last time out.

“He’s throwing the ball extremely well since he got to Louisville to kind of get things going. And he has,” Price said. “He’s taken advantage of the opportunity to get a breather, and kind of get locked back in and comfortable on the mound. He’s thrown the ball probably as well as anybody at the Triple-A level anywhere.”

Lorenzen will take the place of left-hander David Holmberg, who was sent down to Louisville to start Monday.

Holmberg pitched in all of eight major league games before this season, and has pitched in six this year, all of them starts, going 1-4 with a 7.62 ERA. In his last three outings, he surrendered 18 earned runs in 10 2/3 innings of work, moving into the rotation when Johnny Cueto was traded to Kansas City.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-76

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (LHP Michael Lorenzen, 3-8, 5.46 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 6-6, 4.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Lamb is still looking for his first career victory, despite only allowing two runs over six innings Sunday in Milwaukee. Lamb matched his career high with eight strikeouts and recorded his first career quality start but is 0-3 with a 5.25 ERA since being acquired from Kansas City in the Johnny Cueto trade last month.

--RF Jay Bruce went 1-for-4 Sunday, batting in the No. 2 spot for a second consecutive game. He’s had four hits in his last two games. In his 23 games prior to that, he was batting .103 with just one home run. Bruce now stands six hits away from 1,000 for his career.

--LHP David Holmberg was optioned to Triple-A Louisville and will start there Monday night. He’d pitched in all of eight major league games before this season and has pitched in six this year, all of them starts, going 1-4 with a 7.62 ERA. In his last three outings, he’s surrendered 18 earned runs in 10 2/3 innings of work, moving into the rotation when Johnny Cueto was traded to Kansas City.

--LHP Michael Lorenzen was recalled from Triple-A Louisville and will start Monday night against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Lorenzen made 19 appearances (17 starts) for the Reds this season, going 3-8 with a 5.46 ERA. Since being sent down to Louisville on Aug. 13, he’s posted a 1.13 ERA and allowed just one hit over eight scoreless innings his last time out.

--OF Brennan Boesch (sprained right ankle) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 30. The move is retroactive to Aug. 23, when he fouled a pitch off his ankle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was real good. He had a nice rapport going with Brayan Pena. They kind of settled in there as far as starting to really blend in that really good change up. I just thought they worked really well together and John made quality pitch after quality pitch, especially after they kind of got on the same page after the second inning. I think a sign of things to come. John’s going to be a very reliable starting pitcher for us.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, of LHP John Lamb, who allowed two runs over six innings Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Brennan Boesch (sprained right ankle) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 30. The move is retroactive to Aug. 23, when he fouled a pitch off his ankle.

--LHP Manny Parra (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19.

--CF Billy Hamilton (sprained right shoulder capsule) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 19. He isn’t likely to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He is expected to undergo season-ending surgery.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Raisel Iglesias

RHP Keyvius Sampson

LHP John Lamb

LHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Collin Balester

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Jason Bourgeois

RF Jay Bruce

OF Ryan LaMarre