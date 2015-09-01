Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Cincinnati Reds have some ideas about which players they will bring up to the big league team when rosters are allowed to expand Tuesday.

However, the Reds are in no hurry to deplete a Triple-A Louisville team that still has seven regular season games to play.

“Right now it’s going to be -- in particular with the pitching -- on what we need,” Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said Monday before the Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 13-6 in the opener of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

“We’ll probably keep most of our guys in Louisville until their season is out. Everyone is in the same spot, trying to finish out your season. ... If we were in playoff contention, I think it would be a little bit different approach.”

Price said one or two unidentified position players could be called up Tuesday.

September will give the Reds a look at more prospects as the team closes in on elimination from the National League Central race.

There already are plenty of young players with the parent club, including right-handers Michael Lorenzen, Keyvius Sampson, Raisel Iglesias and Anthony DeSclafani and lefties David Holmberg and John Lamb.

Lorenzen, called up to make the start Monday, lasted just 4 2/3 innings, but he emerged with a no-decision.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-76

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 7-10, 3.84 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Dan Haren, 8-9, 3.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Lorenzen was called up from Triple-A Louisville and given the start Monday in the series opener against the Cubs. He worked 4 2/3 innings and allowed five runs on six hits, struck out five and walked one in a no-decision. “I can live with that,” manager Bryan Price said. “That’s a game where he challenged hitters in the zone and they caught up to him in the fifth, but leaps and bounds better.”

--INF/OF Adam Duvall homered in his first plate appearance to give the Reds a 7-5 lead on Monday. He was called up from Triple-A Louisville before the game. “It was exciting,” said Duvall, who launched a 2-2 pitch off Cubs RHP Justin Grimm go break a 5-5 tie. “There’s something about the first day. I‘m amped up and excited. It’s a pretty cool feeling.” Duvall, acquired by Reds in a July trade that sent RHP Mike Leake to Giants, he hit .264/.312/.511 with 30 homers and 87 RBIs in a combined 125 Triple-A games for the two organizations this year.

--C Tucker Barnhart went 3-for-5, scored twice and had two RBIs on Monday. He posted his fourth game with three or more hits while tallying his third multi-hit game of the season.

--CF Jason Bourgeois, who went 3-for-6 with a double and two RBIs, has hit safely in 10 of his past 11 games. He is 15-for-46 (.326) during that stretch. He matched a season high with the three hits.

--OF Brennan Boesch went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23 with a right ankle contusion. He was batting just .136 through 36 games in his first Reds season. He has been with three other teams -- the Tigers, Angels and Yankees -- since coming up to the major leagues in 2010.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani (7-10, 3.84 ERA) makes his team-high 26th start of the season and 31st of his big league career Tuesday at Wrigley Field. It will be his fifth career appearance against the Cubs. DeSclafani is trying to become the first Reds rookie pitcher to lead the team in wins, starts, innings pitched and strikeouts since Art Fowler in 1954.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Cubs RHP Justin Grimm) ended up making an elevated breaking ball mistake there and Adam (Duvall) didn’t miss. That was a big blow, and we regained the lead there and it played big in our win.” -- Manager Bryan Price, on Duvall’s go-ahead homer in the sixth inning of the Reds’ 13-6 win over the Cubs on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Brennan Boesch (bone bruise on right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23.

--LHP Manny Parra (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19.

--CF Billy Hamilton (sprained right shoulder capsule) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 19. He isn’t likely to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 4.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Raisel Iglesias

RHP Keyvius Sampson

LHP John Lamb

LHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Collin Balester

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Adam Duvall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Jason Bourgeois

RF Jay Bruce

OF Ryan LaMarre