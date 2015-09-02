Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Aroldis Chapman is not only an imposing presence on the mound, but he is not bad on the basepaths either.

The Reds’ left-handed relief ace found himself on first base when he reached on an error Monday during Cincinnati’s 13-6 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Chapman then bolted all the way home for his first career run on center fielder Jason Bourgeois’ ninth-inning double.

It was his second career plate appearance. His other at-bat occurred on Aug. 21, 2013, a strikeout against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“I took it for fun,” Chapman said through an interpreter. “I enjoyed the moment. I took a good swing. It was a good time.”

Chapman also earned his team-high 26th save and third while pitching at least 1 2/3 innings as he allowed one run on one hit while striking out three.

A National League All-Star for the fourth straight season, Chapman is 3-4 with a 1.82 ERA 96 strikeouts and 28 walks.

He is the all-time saves leader from Cuba with 139 and ranks fourth on the Reds’ career list. John Franco is third with 148.

Chapman did not pitch Tuesday as the Reds fell 5-4 to the Cubs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-77

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Raisel Iglesias, 3-6, 3.92 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 7-6, 3.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani started but got a no-decision after allowing three runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Cubs. He walked two and struck out seven. “It was a humid night, hot, (but) he threw a beautiful ballgame,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. DeSclafani is 1-1 with a 1.88 ERA in four starts against the Cubs this season.

--RHP Burke Badenhop gave up his first home run since late April -- a span of 49 2/3 innings -- and took the loss in a two-thirds-of-an-inning stint in the sixth. He gave up three hits, walked one and allowed a two-run homer to Cubs LF Kyle Schwarber for the go-ahead runs.

--1B Joey Votto went 2-for-3 with a double, a homer, a walk and two RBIs. He has reached base at least three times in five consecutive games, tying a career-long streak. Votto has 14 doubles, 11 homers, 27 runs since the All-Star break.

--RHP Carlos Contreras had his contract purchased from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, and he began his third stint with the Reds. He previously had a 6.08 ERA but no record in 12 games with the parent club, striking out seven and walking nine.

--C Ramon Cabrera was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. In 86 games for Louisville, he had a .290 average with two home runs and 35 RBIs.

--RHP Dylan Axelrod was designated for assignment by the Reds on Tuesday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Carlos Contreras. In six relief appearances for Cincinnati earlier this season, Axelrod was 0-1 with a 7.30 ERA. In 21 games (18 starts) for Triple-A Louisville, he went 6-7 with a 4.38 ERA.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (3-6, 3.92 ERA) makes his second appearance of the season against the Cubs as the three-game series concludes Wednesday. Iglesias has produced six consecutive quality starts, the longest stretch by any Reds pitcher this season. He recorded 13 and 10 strikeouts, respectively, in his past two appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had really good stuff. He had the curveball working tonight, which really isn’t a feature pitch, and it ended up being a good pitch against a few of their particular hitters.” -- Manager Bryan Price, on RHP Anthony DeSclafani, who got a no-decision Tuesday as the Reds fell 5-4 to the Cubs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Brennan Boesch (bone bruise on right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23.

--LHP Manny Parra (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19.

--CF Billy Hamilton (sprained right shoulder capsule) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 19. He isn’t likely to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 4.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Raisel Iglesias

RHP Keyvius Sampson

LHP John Lamb

LHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Collin Balester

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

Ramon Cabrera

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Adam Duvall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Jason Bourgeois

RF Jay Bruce

OF Ryan LaMarre