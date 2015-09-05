Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- It’s been a tough season for last-place Cincinnati but the Reds recaptured a bit of recent glory as they won a series from the playoff-contending Chicago Cubs.

Wednesday’s 7-4 victory on a hot, humid afternoon at Wrigley Field gave the Reds a 2-1 edge in the season’s final series in Chicago.

It also trimmed the Cubs’ overall season lead to 10-6 heading into a final three-game set in Cincinnati to close the month.

“It feels great,” said Red manager Bryan Price. “Even though we’re in last place right now the wins still feel great. And it’s important that we keep hunting those victories and keep playing hard.”

Cincinnati was eliminated from NL Central championship contention on Tuesday. The Reds remain alive in the wild card chase but will soon be knocked out of that race, too.

In other seasons the Reds would swagger into Chicago to meet a Cubs team wallowing in the cellar.

This year, the roles have reversed.

“The shoe has typically been on the other foot here,” Price said. “We’ve usually been the better team coming into Chicago for the past few years and they’ve grown past us.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-77

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Doubleheader: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 6-14, 5.56) at Reds (LHP John Lamb, 0-3, 5.24 ERA); Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 5-8, 4.30 ERA) at Reds (RHP Keyvius Sampson, 2-2, 6.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Manny Parra was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Friday after being out since Aug. 23 with biceps tendinitis. Parra provides the Reds with a veteran left-handed specialist primarily for late-game situations. He missed most of May with a strained neck.

--RHP Dylan Axelrod was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Friday. Axelrod posted a 7.30 ERA in six appearances for Cincinnati which acquired him from the White Sox in exchange for cash in the middle of last season. Axelrod went 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA in five appearances including four starts for the Reds in 2014.

--CF Billy Hamilton has begun throwing and on Friday took batting practice. Hamilton came through it OK and will begin a rehabilitation assignment at Double-A Pensacola on Saturday. “I really didn’t think it would happen this quickly,” said Hamilton, who leads the major leagues with 54 stolen bases. He’s been on the DL since Aug. 19 with a sprained capsule in his right shoulder.

--OF Brennan Boesch will begin a three-game rehab at Triple-A Louisville on Saturday. He’s been on the disabled list since Aug. 31 with a right ankle injury. His absence has left the Reds short on the bench.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He certainly knows how to hit in the ninth inning when we need a homer. He doesn’t try to do too much in those situations and he smoked that ball. It was great.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, on 1B Joey Votto, who went 2-or-5 when a homer, two runs and three RBIs in a win over the Cubs on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Billy Hamilton (sprained right shoulder capsule) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 19. He started throwing Sept. 2 and took batting practice Sept. 3. He will begin a minor league rehab assignment Sept. 5.

--OF Brennan Boesch (bone bruise on right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23. He will begin a minor league rehab assignment Sept. 5.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 4.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Raisel Iglesias

RHP Keyvius Sampson

LHP John Lamb

LHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Collin Balester

RHP Carlos Contreras

LHP Manny Parra

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

Ramon Cabrera

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Adam Duvall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Jason Bourgeois

RF Jay Bruce

OF Ryan LaMarre