Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Brandon Finnegan’s contrasting splits between the major leagues with and minors are eye-popping.

In 32 minor league appearances, Finnegan is 0-10 with a 4.27 ERA. In 21 big-league games, the Cincinnati Reds’ 22-year-old left-hander is 3-1 with 2.59 ERA.

Some of this can be attributed to Finnegan’s role.

A starting pitcher at Texas Christian University, Finnegan primarily has been used as a starter in the minors. But during his wildly successful stint with the Kansas Royals last season, Finnegan was used as in short relief.

“Being able to isolate him for an inning or two at a time at the big league level and let his stuff play out, I mean, the velocity was off the charts and the hard slider was a great combination in the role that Kansas City used him,” said Reds manager Bryan Price.

Finnegan could make his Cincinnati debut on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. For now, that spot is TBD. But it is Finnegan’s normal day to pitch and he threw just 88 pitches in his last outing.

Since being acquired from the Royals in the Johnny Cueto trade, Finnegan is 0-3 with a 6.23 ERA in eight starts.

“More than anything it’s about managing a lineup,” said Price. “This is a guy who a year ago was pitching in college. He was draft class of 2014. He was a college starting pitcher. However ... asking him to revert to being a starter and managing a lineup three times, it’s a huge jump.”

Last-place Cincinnati, which avoided a three-game sweep by Milwaukee with a 6-3 victory Sunday, is rebuilding behind its young pitching.

The Reds believe Finnegan could pitch in the major leagues in relief now. But they have higher hopes for the Fort Worth, Texas native.

“His stuff’s been good, it’s just a matter of harnessing it, throwing a higher percentage of strikes,” Price said. “He’s in a new organization. He’s a feature player in a big trade. He’s a 22-year-old guy that came on the scene so incredibly fast. The expectations are through the roof.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-79

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 7-9, 4.66 ERA) at Reds (RHP Michael Lorenzen, 3-8, 5.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Billy Hamilton went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run in his first rehabilitation start for Triple-A Louisville on Saturday. Hamilton, who’s on the disabled list with a sprained capsule in his right shoulder, is expected to make three starts. “Sounds like he did a lot of things,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “Got a base hit, made throws from the outfield. He came through it OK.” There’s nothing wrong with Hamilton’s legs. The major-league’s stolen bases leader scored from first on a hit.

--RHP Michael Lorenzen was pitch-efficient through four innings Sunday afternoon. But after working out of a jam in the fifth, he allowed four hits and two runs in the sixth before exiting. “I’ve just been working on the mindset to live in the strike zone,” said Lorenzen, who on Sunday teamed with catcher Ramon Cabrera, his Triple-A battery-mate. “I feel like the pressure’s off. I‘m not thinking too much out there.”

--RF Jay Bruce is climbing the Cincinnati Reds record books. His two-run homer Sunday afternoon was his 202nd, one shy of Eric Davis for eighth place on the club’s all-time list. It also was career hit No. 999 for Bruce.

--RHP J.J. Hoover has surrendered home runs in his past three appearances, including Ryan Braun’s solo blast in the eighth inning on Sunday. It’s shades of Hoover’s 10-loss season in 2014. Up to this point, Hoover was enjoying a strong campaign, going 7-1 with a 2.14 ERA in 61 appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We talked about 30 minutes knowing he might be sent down. We talked about pitching on the plate and trusting his stuff. Pitching is an offensive position not defensive.” -- Red manager Bryan Price, on a conversation that led to a resurgence by RHP Michael Lorenzen.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Billy Hamilton (sprained right shoulder capsule) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 19. He started throwing Sept. 2 and took batting practice Sept. 3. He began a minor league rehab assignment Sept. 5.

--OF Brennan Boesch (bone bruise on right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23. He began a minor league rehab assignment Sept. 5.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 4.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Raisel Iglesias

RHP Keyvius Sampson

LHP John Lamb

LHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Collin Balester

RHP Carlos Contreras

LHP Manny Parra

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

Ramon Cabrera

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Adam Duvall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Jason Bourgeois

RF Jay Bruce

OF Ryan LaMarre