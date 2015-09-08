Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Right-hander Keyvius Sampson is getting an opportunity with the Cincinnati Reds to prove he can pitch in the major leagues.

Sampson, who is among a strong corps of young arms the Reds are trying to rebuild around, will get yet another chance to show his stuff on Wednesday night against the National League wild-card-leading Pittsburgh Pirates.

After lasting just three innings and allowing three earned runs over 64 pitches in the second game of a day-night doubleheader Saturday night against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sampson was best suited to fill an open spot in the rotation on short rest.

“He seems to be the best set to come back and pitch,” said manager Bryan Price. “If we need to go to the bullpen (early) we’ll have some depth.”

That’s because Cincinnati plans to promote right-hander Josh Smith and left-handers Tony Cingrani and Brandon Finnegan on Tuesday. The announcement was made during Monday’s 3-1 victory over the Pirates.

Through eight appearances including seven starts, Sampson is 2-3 with a 6.68 ERA.

While he’s shown flashes of ability, also evident were the inconsistencies indicative of a 24-year-old getting his first taste of the big leagues.

Sampson was claimed off waivers in January from the San Diego Padres, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2009.

In 146 minor-league appearances, including 117 starts, the Ocala, Fla., native is 40-35 with a 4.17 ERA.

“(He‘s) getting acclimated in the big leagues and trying to define where he’s best situated,” said Price. “We have a real need for starting pitching here. Keyvius has the stuff and pitch assortment to start, he just needs to harness his command.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-79

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 9-7, 3.40 ERA) at Reds (RHP Raisel Iglesias, 3-6, 3.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Billy Hamilton is expected back in the lineup on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The major league’s stolen-base leader has been on the disabled list since August 19 with a sprained capsule in his right shoulder. In two rehab appearances at Double-A Pensacola, Hamilton went 3-for-7 with three walks, four runs, and one steal.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani (8-10) finished with one run allowed in 7 1/3 innings with no walks and six strikeouts on Monday afternoon against Pittsburgh. “DeSclafani had a good location fastball and slider,” said manager Bryan Price. “It makes a difference to be able to put two good pitches in different zones. It is something he’s learned and been able to put into practice during the game. He’s incorporating his curveball. He’s fearless and doesn’t give in to anybody.”

--RF Jay Bruce collected his 1,000th career hit on Monday afternoon with a second-inning single. He’s just the sixth Reds player to collect 1,000 hits and 200 homers in his career. “Jay is an iconic player,” said manager Bryan Price. “He’s a home-grown kid and it’s great to see him get that milestone at home.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It feels like September to me. I was up with the Marlins last year, and it was different. My stats weren’t good. I need to get used to it (pitching deep in September) for years down the road.” -- Reds pitcher Anthony DeSclafani, after beating Pittsburgh on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT
MEDICAL WATCH:

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Billy Hamilton (sprained right shoulder capsule) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 19. He started throwing Sept. 2 and took batting practice Sept. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola on Sept. 5. He is expected to be reinstate on Sept. 8.

--OF Brennan Boesch (bone bruise on right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Sept. 5.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 4.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

