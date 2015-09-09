Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Brandon Finnegan isn’t opposed to being a relief pitcher in the major leagues, but it’s clear where he wants his bread buttered.

“I like starting,” said Finnegan who was recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday. “I love it. I’ve done it my whole life and that’s what I want to do, show people I can start at this level. If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work. I can fall back on the relief role. That has worked so far.”

Yeah, pretty well.

In 21 relief appearances for the Kansas City Royals prior to be acquired by Cincinnati in the Johnny Cueto trade, Finnegan went 3-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 31 strikeouts and 14 walks in 31 1/3 innings.

Finnegan hasn’t fared nearly as well in the minor leagues where he primarily was used as a starter.

Reds manager Bryan Price cited the difficulty of making a transition from starter to reliever and back as one possible explanation for Finnegan’s 0-10 record with 4.57 ERA in the minors.

Finnegan agreed.

“The transition of going from a reliever to a starter wasn’t going that well this year,” he said. “My stuff has been great but the outcomes just weren’t where I wanted them to be.”

Price believes Finnegan can be effective as a starter in the big leagues.

To get him acclimated, the Reds plan to use Finnegan as a reliever with a spot start or two.

“We still have our same starting five in the rotation, so Brandon will start in the bullpen, a spot he has filled very well,” said manager Bryan Price. “However there will be times when we might use him as starter. Right now he is a swingman.”

The last-place Reds who lost 7-3 to the Pirates on Tuesday night are building around young pitching.

Finnegan’s thankful to be a part of that plan.

“Whatever they want,” he said. “I‘m just here and glad to be here.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-80

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP J.A. Happ, 8-7, 3.90 ERA) at Reds (RHP Keyvius Sampson, 2-3, 6.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Billy Hamilton was returned from a three-day rehabilitation assignment at Double-A Pensacola and reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday. Hamilton, the major league leader with 54 stolen bases, was expected to rejoin the club in Cincinnati prior to Tuesday night’s game. He’d been on the DL with a right shoulder injury since August 19. “He finished strong,” said manager Bryan price. “He’ll get back this afternoon and he’ll probably be in the lineup (Wednesday).”

--OF Brennan Boesch was returned from a three-day rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Louisville and reinstated from the 15-day disabled list. He’d been on the DL since August 31 with a right ankle injury. Boesch went 2-for-9 during his rehab stint with two doubles and two RBIs.

--LHP Brandon Finnegan, one of three left-handers acquired from the Kansas City Royals in the Johnny Cueto trade in July, was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Finnegan went a combined 0-6 with a 5.65 ERA in 15 starts and four relief appearances in three minor league stops. The Reds plan to develop Finnegan as a starter. With the Royals, Finnegan went 3-1 with a 2.59 ERA in 21 appearances, all in relief. “We still have our same starting five in the rotation,” said manager Bryan Price. “so Brandon will start in the bullpen, a spot he has filled very well. However there will be times when we might use him as starter. Right now he is a swingman.”

--LHP Tony Cingrani was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday for his second stint this season with the Reds. After earning a spot on the Opening Day roster and posting a 3.47 ERA in 24 relief appearances, Cingrani was placed on the disabled list June 15 with a strained left shoulder. He came off the DL on July 22 for a spot start then returned to Triple-A where he remained for the duration of the Bats’ season. “Staying healthy is going to be key for Cingrani,” said manager Bryan Price. “He has had a few different issues staying on the field. We hope he can come in and do some matchup pitching for us. He has been a multi-innings guy in Triple-A, but I see him doing matchup stuff for now.”

--RHP Josh Smith was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday for his third stint this season with the Reds. He spent time with Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Louisville. In three starts this season for Cincinnati, Smith went 0-2 with a 7.30 ERA. Smith threw two scoreless innings on Tuesday. He was a 21st round pick by the Reds in the 2010 draft.

--INF/OF Kristopher Negron was recalled from Triple-A Louisville prior to Tuesday night’s game. In the seventh inning, he left with a partially dislocated left shoulder after making a diving catch in left field. It’s his second stint with the Reds after batting .271 with six homers and 17 RBIs last season in 49 games for Cincinnati. He made the Opening Day roster before being optioned to Triple-A on June 25.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias was coming off a pair of strong starts, but he had a nightmarish third inning on Tuesday night in which he allowed five runs, three on Andrew McCutchen’s three-run homer and one on a balk. Iglesias walked one and struck out four in three innings of work. “I felt like it was just a bad inning, like any other pitcher can have,” said Iglesias of the third, with catcher Brayan Pena translating. “I felt like I was missing my spots. I wanted to keep it down and make them miss, and they had some good swings.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They took advantage of some mistakes.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, after a loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Brennan Boesch (bone bruise on right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Sept. 5 and was activated Sept. 8.

--CF Billy Hamilton (sprained right shoulder capsule) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 19. He started throwing Sept. 2 and took batting practice Sept. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola on Sept. 5. He was reinstated on Sept. 8.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 4.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Raisel Iglesias

RHP Keyvius Sampson

LHP John Lamb

LHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Collin Balester

RHP Carlos Contreras

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Brandon Finnegan

RHP Josh Smith

LHP Tony Cingrani

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

Ramon Cabrera

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Adam Duvall

INF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Ryan LaMarre

OF Jason Bourgeois

OF Brennan Boesch