Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Baseball can be cruel. Just ask the Cincinnati Reds’ Kristopher Negron.

A few hours after rejoining the big-league club Tuesday, Negron entered the game as a defensive substitution.

In the seventh inning, Pittsburgh outfielder Starling Marte laced a line drive to left and Negron made a sensational diving catch for the first out.

Unfortunately, his left shoulder took the brunt of the collision with the outfield tundra. Season over.

“I didn’t think it was that serious at first,” Negron said. “It was just a little sore. When I got back in here (the clubhouse) it got worse. Then the MRI said it was more serious than I thought.”

Negron suffered a torn labrum and a fractured scapula which will require season-ending surgery to be performed later this week.

“He has a subluxation, a partial dislocation but the MRI showed that he tore his labrum and has a fractured scapula in his non-throwing shoulder,” said Reds head trainer Paul Lessard. “Surgery will be required. He will be out about five months. Once is stabilizes it’s just a matter of strength.”

Cincinnati, which lost 5-4 to Pittsburgh on Wednesday night, had 13 players make 16 appearances this season on the disabled list.

Negron made the Opening Day roster after solidifying his role as a valuable utility man off the bench by batting .271 with six homers and 17 RBIs last season in 49 games.

He was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on June 25 and remained there until Tuesday.

“It’s been a roller coaster year,” said Negron. “At least it (ended on) a sweet play.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-81

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Jaime Garcia, 8-4, 1.89 ERA) at Reds (LHP John Lamb, 0-3, 6.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Adam Duvall left Tuesday’s game with a contusion on his left knee after being hit by a pitch. But manager Bryan Price believes he’ll be fine. “He’s a little sore,” said Price. “But there’s nothing to prevent him from playing.” Duvall is being groomed as a possible option in left field.

--CF Billy Hamilton returned to the lineup and the leadoff spot on Wednesday, which also happened to be his 25th birthday. Hamilton was reinstated from the disabled list on Tuesday. He batted ninth in 58 of his 70 starts since May 17. “It is good to be back,” he said. “It was no fun watching these guys go to war without me.”

--RHP Raisel Iglesias’ workload is nearing its limit, but it’s not there yet. “Sunday won’t be his final start,” said manager Bryan Price. “We’re not ready to put together a farewell party from the starting rotation for Raisel.” Iglesias is scheduled to start Sunday against the Cardinals. He has 101 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings.

--RHP Keyvius Sampson was en route to a fine outing on Wednesday against the Pirates, retiring 15 of 17 in one stretch. But Jung Ho Kang’s grand slam in the sixth took care of that. Sampson finished with five earned runs allowed in 5 1/3 innings with two walks and four Ks. Following the game, he lamented the pitch to Kang. “We were going in on Kang all night and he hadn’t caught up with it yet,” said Sampson. “We kept the same game plan. I was trying to put it on the black but it went over the plate. Anyone can hit that. I have to execute my pitches better.”

--1B Joey Votto already was frustrated with home plate umpire Bill Welke over some borderline strike calls Wednesday night. But, that frustration turned to anger when Welke refused to grant time to Votto, who slammed his helmet to the ground and had to be restrained before being ejected. “My understanding is that Joey asked for time and Welke didn’t grant it,” said manager Bryan Price, who also was ejected. “That’s what got it started. I know that Joey looked over to the dugout and that’s my sign to get out there. He was already ejected before I could get there.” It was Votto’s third ejection this year, seventh of his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were going in on (Pirates INF Jung Ho Kang) all night and he hadn’t caught up with it yet. We kept the same game plan. I was trying to put it on the black but it went over the plate. Anyone can hit that. I have to execute my pitches better.” -- Reds RHP Keyvius Sampson after giving up a grand slam to Kang in a loss Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Kristopher Negron (torn labrum, fractured scapula in left shoulder) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 9. He will undergo season-ending surgery.

--C Brayan Pena (strained right hamstring) left the game in the eighth inning on Sept. 9. He will be examined further on Sept. 10.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 4.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Raisel Iglesias

RHP Keyvius Sampson

LHP John Lamb

LHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Collin Balester

RHP Carlos Contreras

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Brandon Finnegan

RHP Josh Smith

LHP Tony Cingrani

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

Ramon Cabrera

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Adam Duvall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Ryan LaMarre

OF Jason Bourgeois

OF Brennan Boesch