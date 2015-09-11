Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Joey Votto ranks among the hottest hitters in baseball since the All-Star break.

On Wednesday night, the only thing hotter than the Cincinnati Reds’ first baseman’s bat was his temper.

In the eighth inning, Votto took exception to plate umpire Bill Welke’s refusal to grant him timeout prior to a 1-1 pitch which was called a strike.

Votto slammed his helmet on the ground and had to be restrained by coaches Billy Hatcher and Jim Riggleman, and at one point by first base umpire Laz Diaz.

He was ejected for the third time this season and seventh time in his career.

“I‘m not going to talk about the exchange last night,” Votto told reporters Thursday, adding that he hadn’t heard from the league in regard to any disciplinary action.

Votto was in the starting lineup Thursday for the series opener against the first-place St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park. He went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI as the Reds won 11-0.

Manager Bryan Price said he is prepared for the league’s response.

“I’ve done some investigative work ... to try and get a better understanding of what happened and why and the perspective of the umpires,” said Price, who was ejected moments after Votto.

“I’ve talked to Joey, and I think he feels like he handled the situation as he should.”

Votto didn’t appear to make physical contact with Welke during the altercation, although they were nose to nose at one point.

Price hopes the league takes into consideration what he perceived to be an error in judgment on Welke’s part.

“If you ask for timeout, you get timeout,” Price said. “Usually, (when a request for time is denied), that’s when a pitcher is already in his motion. If he’s not ready to throw and you ask for timeout, you should get it. I think (Welke) came to his own conclusion as to why Joey called timeout. It will be real interesting to see how this plays out.”

Any suspension would halt an impressive offensive display by Votto, who celebrated his 32nd birthday Thursday.

Since the All-Star break, he leads the major leagues in batting average (.389), on-base percentage (.568), and walks (65) while ranking fourth with a .704 slugging percentage.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-81

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 11-9, 2.90 ERA) at Reds (RHP Michael Lorenzen, 4-8, 5.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Brayan Pena came up limping after his eighth-inning double Wednesday, and he didn’t play Thursday. He was diagnosed with a strained right hamstring, but the injury was not deemed serious. Pena is expected to rest for at least two days. He is batting .282 with 16 doubles and 17 RBIs in 95 games.

--LHP John Lamb was wildly effective while earning his first major league victory Thursday night. He walked six in five scoreless innings but also fanned six and allowed only three hits in his sixth start since being acquired from the Kansas City Royals in the Johnny Cueto trade. Lamb threw 98 pitches. “I was fortunate,” Lamb said. “The inability to repeat pitches was disappointing. It was a crazy game. I feel that I got away with something.”

--3B Todd Frazier became the fourth Reds player in the modern era to compile 40 doubles and 30 home runs in a single season when he went 3-for-5 with a homer, double and three RBIs in an 11-0 victory over the first-place Cardinals on Thursday. “It is pretty cool to be with that company,” Frazier said. “It shows how humbling this game is. Through it all, I’ve had a pretty good season. It is a great feeling, but you have to stay on an even keel.”

--1B Joey Votto was back in the Reds’ lineup Thursday after being ejected in the eighth inning Wednesday for slamming his helmet in an argument with plate umpire Bill Welke. Votto had yet to hear from the league in regard to discipline resulting from the tirade but appeared unfazed Thursday, going 2-for-4 with a double and RBI. He reached base in his 29th consecutive game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Lamb pitched a lot better games and hasn’t gotten a win. He battled but found a way to throw five shutout innings. It was impressive in an ugly way.” -- Manager Bryan Price, on LHP John Lamb, who helped the Reds earn an 11-0 victory over the Cardinals on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Brayan Pena (strained right hamstring) left the Sept. 9 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 10. He is unlikely to play Sept. 11.

--INF/OF Kristopher Negron (torn labrum, fractured scapula in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 9. He will undergo season-ending surgery.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 4.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Raisel Iglesias

RHP Keyvius Sampson

LHP John Lamb

LHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Collin Balester

RHP Carlos Contreras

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Brandon Finnegan

RHP Josh Smith

LHP Tony Cingrani

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

Ramon Cabrera

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Adam Duvall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Ryan LaMarre

OF Jason Bourgeois

OF Brennan Boesch