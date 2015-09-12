Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto received a two-game suspension and an undisclosed fine resulting from his ejection in the eighth inning of Wednesday night’s game.

The suspension was scheduled to begin with Friday night’s game against the first-place St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, but Votto chose to appeal.

“I respect Major League Baseball’s suspension,” Votto told reporters outside the Reds’ clubhouse before Friday’s game. “I respect that they have to penalize me. But I also have to stand up for myself. I’ve been hammered publicly for this.”

Votto was ejected with the tying runs aboard in the eighth inning after home plate umpire Bill Welke refused to grant his request for time before a 1-1 pitch that was called a strike. Votto turned toward the Reds’ dugout appealing to manager Bryan Price for help. It was at that point that Welke ejected him.

“I’ve played for (eight) years now,” Votto said. “I‘m granted a little extra time as long as I‘m not showing up an umpire. I said, ‘Can I please have time?’ I said ‘please’ multiple times. (Welke) looked at me and said, ‘No, you can’t have time.’ At no point was I disrespectful before the ejection.”

When Votto was tossed, however, he slammed his helmet to the ground and at one point was nose to nose with Welke before being restrained.

Votto denied making contact with Welke, although video showed he got close.

Catcher Ramon Cabrera replaced Votto with the count 1-2 and lined his first major league hit to right field to drive in a run. But Cincinnati couldn’t complete the rally in a 5-4 loss to Pittsburgh.

Since the All-Star break, Votto leads the major leagues in batting average (.392), on-base percentage (.568) and walks (66).

Votto’s laser-like focus at the plate is partly responsible for those numbers and his career .423 on-base percentage, which is tops among active players. It also might’ve contributed to the situation on Wednesday.

“I am very focused and serious when I‘m up there,” Votto said. “(After not being granted time by Welke), I felt boxed in ... I couldn’t step away and get back to neutral in the most intense part of the game. The perception is that (Welke) and I had a problem the entire game and I was complaining about balls and strikes the entire game, and that’s not true.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-81

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 11-9, 3.12 ERA) at Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 8-10, 3.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brandon Finnegan made his Cincinnati Reds debut Friday night and pitched a 1-2-3 sixth inning. Finnegan was among three lefties acquired in July from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for Johnny Cueto. He was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday but had yet to pitch. “He’s a good guy to bring after a right-handed starter, especially if (the opponent) has loaded up their lineup with left-handers,” said manager Bryan Price. “I‘m not sure if he’ll start any games or not, but he’ll get some innings for sure ... We see him as a starting pitcher. He’s just been in flux this year with being a starter in the minors and Kansas City using him in relief. This is a reintroduction to starting.”

--C Brayan Pena still is expected to miss a game or two with his strained right hamstring and could be available to pinch-hit before he’s ready to catch. “He has a strain -- a mild strain,” said manager Bryan Price. “I don’t see him catching in the next day or two.” Pena is hitting .282 with 16 doubles and 17 RBIs in 95 games.

--RHP Michael Lorenzen allowed two earned runs and 10 hits in five innings of work in Friday night’s suspended game. He walked one and struck out five over 85 pitches. There also was historic implications for Lorenzen’s start as it was the 42nd start by a Reds rookie this season, a modern major league record.

--CF Billy Hamilton continues to haunt Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina. In Friday’s game which was suspended in the eighth inning due to rain, Hamilton twice stole second on Molina, whose throw skipped into center field each time for an error. The Reds’ center fielder now is 10-for-10 in his career on stolen base attempts against Molina. Hamilton leads the major leagues with 56 stolen bases.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think (Hoover) will be better served going straight out of the chute instead of waiting around (during a lengthy rain delay) tonight.” -- Manager Bryan Price, on J.J. Hoover, who will be on the mound Saturday when the Reds and Cardinals pick up their suspended game in the eighth inning.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Brayan Pena (strained right hamstring) left the Sept. 9 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 10-11.

--INF/OF Kristopher Negron (torn labrum, fractured scapula in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 9. He will undergo season-ending surgery.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 4.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Raisel Iglesias

RHP Keyvius Sampson

LHP John Lamb

LHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Collin Balester

RHP Carlos Contreras

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Brandon Finnegan

RHP Josh Smith

LHP Tony Cingrani

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

Ramon Cabrera

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Adam Duvall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Ryan LaMarre

OF Jason Bourgeois

OF Brennan Boesch