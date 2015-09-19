Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Joey Votto sat out Friday night as the Cincinnati Reds faced the Brewers in Milwaukee, serving a one-game suspension for arguing with an umpire earlier this month.

Votto was originally suspended two games for his Sept. 9 altercation with home plate umpire Bill Welke, who refused to grant Votto time out during a game against the Pirates.

Votto appealed the discipline and learned Friday of the reduction in punishment.

“We’ll have him back in the lineup and ready to go tomorrow,” manager Bryan Price said.

Rookie Adam Duvall started in place of Votto Friday and went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI.

Votto is batting a team-leading .313 this season with 32 doubles, 27 home runs and 73 RBIs. He’s second in the National League with a 1.011 OPS and with a .460 on-base percentage this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-84

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Josh Smith, 0-2, 7.36 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Taylor Jungmann, 9-6, 3.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Billy Hamilton returned to Cincinnati on Friday to undergo an MRI exam on his right shoulder. He missed 20 games because of the shoulder but returned Sept. 8 and after making six starts, he started to feel discomfort in the shoulder while throwing and swinging. The MRI was scheduled to determine whether or not there was any structural damage. Manager Bryan Price said he’d limit Hamilton to a pinch-running role until the pain subsides.

--1B Joey Votto sat out Friday to serve a one-game suspension for arguing with an umpire earlier this month. Votto was originally suspended two games for his Sept. 9 altercation with home plate umpire Bill Welke, who refused to grant Votto time out during a game against the Pirates. Votto appealed the discipline and learned Friday of the reduction in punishment.

--RHP Brandon Finnegan made his first career start Friday and went five innings, holding the Brewers to a run on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Acquired from Kansas City in July in exchange for Johnny Cueto, Finnegan is 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA in three appearances since being called up by the Reds.

--RF Jay Bruce homered for the second time in his last four games Friday, hitting a solo shot off Brewers right-hander Tyler Thornburg. Bruce is hitting .230 this season but has put up good power numbers, with 33 doubles, 21 home runs and 79 RBIs. He’s reached base in four of his last five games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We all want him to start at this point in time in his career. Because he had so much immediate success for a team that went to the World Series, it would have been real easy for us to pigeon-hole him as a set-up lefty or a situational lefty or closer. That serves a need as well, but we felt it was important we gave him this chance to start.” -- Reds manager Brian Price, on RHP Brandon Finnegan.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Billy Hamilton (sore right shoulder) left the Sept. 14 game. He didn’t start Sept. 15-18. He underwent an MRI Sept. 18 in Cincinnati. He will serve in a pinch-running role for the time being, manager Bryan Price said.

--C Brayan Pena (strained right hamstring) left the Sept. 9 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 10-18. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (fatigue in right shoulder) was hurt Sept. 13, and he hasn’t pitched since. He was shut down indefinitely.

--INF/OF Kristopher Negron (torn labrum, fractured scapula in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 9. He was due to undergo season-ending surgery.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 4.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP John Lamb

LHP Brandon Finnegan

RHP Josh Smith

LHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Collin Balester

RHP Carlos Contreras

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Keyvius Sampson

RHP Raisel Iglesias

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

Ramon Cabrera

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Adam Duvall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Ryan LaMarre

OF Jason Bourgeois

OF Brennan Boesch