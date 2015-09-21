Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- For a rookie pitcher, right-hander Anthony DeSclafani has done pretty well this season, going 9-11 with a 3.79 ERA for a struggling Cincinnati Reds squad.

And he was doing alright on the mound Sunday, working quickly through his first four innings before bad luck took over in the fifth.

He allowed two straight singles to open the fifth then, made a great move to snare catcher Nevin Ashley’s hard chopper up the middle.

DeScalfani tried to make the throw to second in the hopes of getting a double play but instead, rifled the ball past Brandon Phillips into center, where another throwing error allowed the Brewers to tie the game at 2-2 and put Ashely, the go-ahead run, at third with nobody out.

”Tailor-made come-backer,“ Reds manager Bryan Price said. ”(DeSclafani) just made an errant throw so instead of two outs and a runner at third, there end up being two runs in, a runner at third and nobody out.

“That completely changes the terrain he was negotiating. I‘m sure your mindset is affected by that, too, because I‘m sure it’s a play he’s made 100 times in his life.”

DeSclafani took the blame for the play.

“I think there was a little miscommunication there as to who I was throwing the ball to. I think that all comes back to me. As long as I throw the ball over second base, stuff like that doesn’t happen.”

Overall, Price was pleased with the 25-year-old’s day. He wound up being charged with five runs -- four earned -- on eight hits, all but one of them a single and all but two in the first inning.

”He showed good stuff,“ Price said. ”I was happy we were able to give him a full week off between starts, seven full days off for a young guy in his first big league season.

”But there have to be lessons learned here. That’s a play that completely changes the tone of the game and it’s a play that we expect every single guy on our team to make.

“I‘m sure he’s regretting the errant throw. Mistakes happen, and that’s a play that I know he would like to have back.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-85

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (LHP John Lamb, 1-3, 5.35 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Jamie Garcia, 9-5, 2.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Billy Hamilton sat out a third consecutive game because of a sore right shoulder. He returned to Cincinnati on Friday to undergo an MRI exam and is expected to rejoin the Reds on Monday when they open a series in St. Louis. Hamilton has played in 114 games this season and is batting .226 but has stolen 57 bases.

--OF Ryan LaMarre had to leave Cincinnati’s game Sunday after six innings because of a strained right hamstring. Manager Bryan Price said that LaMarre would probably need a few days to heal before he could return to action. Since being called up in late August, LaMarre has appeared in 20 games and is 2-for-24 at the plate.

--SS Eugenio Suarez hit his 12th home run of the season and finished the day 2-for-4 Sunday in Cincinnati’s 8-4 loss at Milwaukee. Suarez has reached base safely in nine straight games and has a hit in eight of those -- including each of his last five.

--1B Joey Votto drew two walks Sunday, giving him 135 for the season which tied a franchise record he set in 2014. Votto has reached base in a season-high 37 consecutive games and in each of his last eight contests against the Brewers. He finished the season going 21-for-64 (.337) against Milwaukee with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 39 RBIs while posting a .449 on-base percentage.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He showed good stuff. But there have to be lessons learned here. That’s a play that completely changes the tone of the game and it’s a play that we expect every single guy on our team to make. I‘m sure he’s regretting the errant throw.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, on RHP Anthony DeSclafani after a loss Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ryan LaMarre (strained right hamstring) came out Sept. 20 and will need a few days before he is able to return to action, manager Bryan Price said.

--CF Billy Hamilton (sore right shoulder) left the Sept. 14 game. He didn’t start Sept. 15-20. He underwent an MRI Sept. 18 in Cincinnati. He will serve in a pinch-running role for the time being, manager Bryan Price said.

--C Brayan Pena (strained right hamstring) left the Sept. 9 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 10-20. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (fatigue in right shoulder) was hurt Sept. 13, and he hasn’t pitched since. He was shut down indefinitely.

--INF/OF Kristopher Negron (torn labrum, fractured scapula in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 9. He was due to undergo season-ending surgery.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 4.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP John Lamb

LHP Brandon Finnegan

RHP Josh Smith

LHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Collin Balester

RHP Carlos Contreras

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Keyvius Sampson

RHP Raisel Iglesias

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

Ramon Cabrera

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Adam Duvall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Ryan LaMarre

OF Jason Bourgeois

OF Brennan Boesch