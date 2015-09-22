Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Billy Hamilton’s season ended two weeks early Monday night when the Cincinnati Reds announced that he would undergo surgery Friday to repair a sprained capsule in his right shoulder.

The news came before the Reds’ 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

The center fielder excited fans last year as a rookie, finishing second in the National League with 56 steals and doing just enough with the bat -- .250, six homers and 48 RBIs, displaying surprising pop at times -- to inspire thoughts that he could be a Rickey Henderson-style game-shaper atop the order.

This year was a step backwards offensively for the lithe speedster. While Hamilton leads the majors with 57 steals in just 65 attempts, he hasn’t reached first base enough to make his speed a true weapon, hitting a weak .226 and walking only 28 times in 412 at-bats. His on-base percentage is a woeful .274.

Reds manager Bryan Price took to hitting Hamilton ninth for a good chunk of the season, an indictment of the outfielder’s inability to reach base and also a waste of a guy whose speed can unnerve an opponent without ever using it.

Still, speed doesn’t help if a player can’t get on base. Hamilton has to make adjustments to be more than the sports car that can go 0 to 100 in mere seconds. He must bunt more often and refine his eye while continuing to cut down on strikeouts.

For Cincinnati to get the most out of Hamilton, he has to commit to reaching base more often so he can steal more of them.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-86

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Keyvius Sampson, 2-5, 7.09 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 12-9, 2.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Lamb delivered six scoreless innings Monday night, leaving the game with a 1-0 lead, but he wasn’t rewarded with the win because RHP J.J. Hoover blew the lead in the eighth. It was Lamb’s best outing in his brief major league career, as he walked just one and used both sides of the plate to keep St. Louis off balance. Lamb notched Cincinnati’s first quality start since Sept. 12.

--RHP Keyvius Sampson will make his first career appearance against St. Louis on Tuesday night in the middle game of the three-game set. Sampson is coming off a 5-3 loss on Sept. 14 in San Francisco, where he got through just three innings, allowing five hits and four runs with two walks and no strikeouts. He made it through six innings just once in nine prior starts, and he is averaging less than five innings a start.

--CF Billy Hamilton will undergo season-ending right shoulder surgery Friday. Hamilton left a Sept. 14 loss in San Francisco with soreness in his shoulder, and an MRI revealed he has a sprained capsule. Since then, he appeared in just one game, as a pinch runner Wednesday night in San Francisco. Hamilton leads the majors with 57 stolen bases, but he batted just .226/.274/.289 with four homers and 28 RBIs in 114 games this year.

--OF Ryan LaMarre (strained right hamstring) isn’t expected to be available for the series in St. Louis after being injured in Milwaukee on Sunday. LaMarre was promoted on Aug. 20 and has made five starts, all in center field. Rated as the best defensive outfielder in the Cincinnati organization from 2010-13, LaMarre is just 2-for-24 with nine strikeouts in his first major league stint.

--1B Joey Votto’s sixth-inning walk was his 136th of the year, breaking his franchise record of 135, set in 2013. Votto went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts, leaving his average at .313 and upping his on-base percentage to a whopping .462. Votto’s OPS is 1.017, which should earn him space on most MVP ballots even though the Reds haven’t been in contention for months.

--C Brayan Pena grounded out as a pinch hitter Monday, he first action since Sept. 9. He is recovering from a strained right hamstring.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s mixed emotions because our team didn’t come away with the win, but I‘m excited with how I pitched. It’s nice to throw six scoreless for sure.” -- LHP John Lamb, who emerged with a no-decision in the Reds’ 2-1 loss to the Cardinals on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ryan LaMarre (strained right hamstring) left the Sept. 20 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 21. He isn’t expected to be available before Sept. 24.

--C Brayan Pena (strained right hamstring) left the Sept. 9 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 10-20. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 21.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (fatigue in right shoulder) was hurt Sept. 13, and he hasn’t pitched since. He was shut down indefinitely.

--CF Billy Hamilton (sore right shoulder) hasn’t played since Sept. 16. He will undergo season-ending surgery Sept. 25.

--INF/OF Kristopher Negron (torn labrum, fractured scapula in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 9. He was due to undergo season-ending surgery.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 4.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP John Lamb

LHP Brandon Finnegan

RHP Josh Smith

LHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Collin Balester

RHP Carlos Contreras

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Keyvius Sampson

RHP Raisel Iglesias

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

Ramon Cabrera

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Adam Duvall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Ryan LaMarre

OF Jason Bourgeois

OF Brennan Boesch