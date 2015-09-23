Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Cincinnati Reds third baseman Todd Frazier made perhaps the defensive play of the game in the fourth inning Tuesday on a ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Adams.

The high foul ball drifted into the Reds’ dugout near the opening to the photographers’ pit. Frazier was running hard but stopped short of falling into the dugout while reaching into the pit and snagging the ball.

”If it wasn’t for the guys on the bench helping me out there at the end, I don’t know what would have happened,“ Frazier said. ”I thank those guys. They helped me out a lot there at the end. My momentum could have carried me one way, and I could have tipped over into the dugout.

“I wanted to make sure the umpire (Gerry Davis) saw that I caught the ball. Sometimes you have got to play reckless. I try to get to every ball and help the pitcher out.”

Frazier made another nifty play by throwing out St. Louis shortstop Jhonny Peralta on a ball down the line in the third inning.

“I got the ball and just chucked it,” Frazier said after the Reds’ 3-1 loss to the Cardinals. “I threw a seed, and it saved a run.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-87

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Reds (LHP Brandon Finnegan, 1-0, 1.17 ERA) at Cards (RHP Lance Lynn, 11-10, 3.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Jay Bruce homered to deep right field off Cardinals RHP John Lackey, the shot measured at 456 feet, the longest by a left-handed batter in Busch Stadium III history. The previous mark was a 454-foot homer by Brandon Moss. Bruce is in a groove. He has five homers in his past eight games, and he became the eighth player in Reds history with five seasons of 25 or more home runs.

--LF Adam Duvall entered Tuesday’s game hitting .161. He accounted for three of the Reds’ 11 hits in the loss to the Cardinals, and now he is hitting .229. The three hits were a career high, and it was his first multi-hit game of the season.

--C Tucker Barnhart is still looking for that first pinch hit. He lined out to short in the seventh and is now 0-for-10 in his career as a pinch hitter and 0-for-9 this season. He remained in the game and struck out in the ninth.

--RHP Keyvius Sampson remains winless in his past seven starts, but he had an encouraging start outing Tuesday in a no-decision at St. Louis. Sampson allowed one run on four hits in 5 1/3 innings. Since his last win on Aug. 13, Sampson is 0-4 with a 8.46 ERA.

--C Brayan Pena was back in the starting lineup Tuesday for the first time since leaving the Sept. 9 game with a strained right hamstring. He appeared as a pinch hitter Monday, then went 2-for-3 Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt better tonight. I had to make some adjustments with some off-speed stuff. I felt I was in a better groove. All in all, I felt better, but I could have been more aggressive. I kind of fell behind on some guys. My tempo was better, and I‘m starting to trust myself and my stuff.” -- RHP Keyvius Sampson, who pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball Tuesday in the Reds’ 3-1 loss to the Cardinals.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Brayan Pena (strained right hamstring) left the Sept. 9 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 10-20. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 21, and he was back in the starting lineup Sept. 22.

--OF Ryan LaMarre (strained right hamstring) left the Sept. 20 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 21-22. He isn’t expected to be available before Sept. 24.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (fatigue in right shoulder) was hurt Sept. 13, and he hasn’t pitched since. He was shut down indefinitely.

--CF Billy Hamilton (sore right shoulder) hasn’t played since Sept. 16. He will undergo season-ending surgery Sept. 25.

--INF/OF Kristopher Negron (torn left shoulder labrum, fractured left shoulder blade) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 9. He was due to undergo season-ending surgery.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 4.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP John Lamb

LHP Brandon Finnegan

RHP Josh Smith

LHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Keyvius Sampson

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Collin Balester

RHP Carlos Contreras

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Raisel Iglesias

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

Ramon Cabrera

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Adam Duvall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Ryan LaMarre

OF Jason Bourgeois

OF Brennan Boesch