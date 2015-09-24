Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The season went sideways for the Cincinnati Reds awhile back, and management cashed it in before the trading deadline, dealing ace Johnny Cueto and No. 2 starter Mike Leake to begin what might be a long rebuilding process.

Since Leake authored a 4-0 shutout in St. Louis on July 28, Cincinnati rookie pitchers made the next 53 consecutive starts -- a major league record. The count will climb to 64 by the time the season mercifully ends Oct. 4 in Pittsburgh.

One of those rookies, hard-throwing left-hander Brandon Finnegan, was on display Wednesday night in a 10-2 loss to the Cardinals. While he coughed up three homers and gave up six runs over five innings, Finnegan also displayed the stuff that could make him a candidate for the 2016 rotation.

Finnegan fanned a career-high seven, five in the first three innings. He earned four called third strikes from plate umpire Phil Cuzzi, an indicator that he not only had late life on those pitches but also fooled the hitters.

Finnegan didn’t feel too badly about the homers, saying that the Cardinals hit good pitches.

“It was one of those days where you make good pitches and you get put down,” he said. “I thought for the most part my stuff was good. They’re a really good-hitting team, and they showed it tonight.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-88

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Mets (LHP Steven Matz, 4-0, 1.80 ERA) at Reds (RHP Josh Smith, 0-2, 7.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brandon Finnegan showed the kind of stuff that made the Reds want him in the Johnny Cueto deal, but he also gave up three homers in five innings Wednesday night and ate the loss at St. Louis. Finnegan said he thought he made good pitches on his home run balls, although the first homer that Matt Carpenter hit came off a hanging slider. Finnegan fanned a career-high seven and walked one. He should get two more starts before season’s end.

--RHP Josh Smith will get the call Thursday night when Cincinnati opens a four-game series with the NL East-leading New York Mets at the Great American Ball Park. Smith faced New York on June 28, absorbing a 7-2 loss despite allowing only one earned run in five innings. He is coming off a no-decision Saturday night in the Reds’ 9-7 win at Milwaukee, when he gave up six hits and four runs over four innings.

--1B Joey Votto homered for the 29th time this year, his most since hitting 29 in 2011, and he jacked his fifth homer off St. Louis pitching this year. Votto, who went 2-for-3, has reached base in every game he has played in St. Louis dating back to Opening Day 2014. If Votto were on a team which got on base more in front of him, he would have a lot more than 76 RBIs.

--LF Skip Schumaker got a start and led off Wednesday night, going 1-for-4 with a single and a run. Schumaker has played in 122 games but started just 50 of them. He leads the majors with 75 pinch-hit appearance, going 18-of-72 (.250) with seven RBIs. He needs just two more pinch hits to tie Jacob Cruz’s 2005 club record.

--3B Todd Frazier owns a modest five-game hitting streak after a fourth-inning single. The hit gave him exactly 300 total bases for the year, making him the eighth NL player to reach that mark. Frazier is the 77th player in major league history to notch at least 40 doubles and 35 homers in the same season, and he is only the second Red to do it, joining Frank Robinson (1962).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was just a beating. We were just never in it.” -- Manager Bryan Price, to the Cincinnati Enquirer, after the Reds’ 10-2 loss to the Cardinals on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ryan LaMarre (strained right hamstring) left the Sept. 20 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 21-23. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (fatigue in right shoulder) was hurt Sept. 13, and he hasn’t pitched since. He was shut down indefinitely.

--CF Billy Hamilton (sore right shoulder) hasn’t played since Sept. 16. He will undergo season-ending surgery Sept. 25.

--INF/OF Kristopher Negron (torn left shoulder labrum, fractured left shoulder blade) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 9. He was due to undergo season-ending surgery.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 4.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP John Lamb

LHP Brandon Finnegan

RHP Josh Smith

LHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Keyvius Sampson

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Collin Balester

RHP Carlos Contreras

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Raisel Iglesias

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

Ramon Cabrera

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Adam Duvall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Ryan LaMarre

OF Jason Bourgeois

OF Brennan Boesch