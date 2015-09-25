Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- If there’s one silver lining to Billy Hamilton’s injury is that he now can attend his sister’s wedding.

The 25-year-old center fielder’s season-ending arthroscopic shoulder surgery now will take place Tuesday.

“Since we don’t anticipate his recovery time being very long, he’ll go to the wedding and come back and have his surgery on Tuesday,” said manager Bryan Price.

Jason Bourgeois started in center in Thursday night’s 6-4 loss to the New York Mets.

Hamilton leads the major leagues with 57 stolen bases, masking a sub-par season at the plate.

After batting .226 in 114 games, Hamilton plans to do post-rehab work in Southern California with Reds hitting coach Don Long.

“We expect that to include some specialty coaching,” Price said. “Perhaps with Don Long or others, and not just on his swing, either, but on using his speed better, like in bunting.”

After hitting only .230 in the leadoff spot, Hamilton was demoted to the ninth spot in the order where he hit .223.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-89

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 8-7, 3.39 ERA) at Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 9-11. 3.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joey Votto singled in the first inning extending his on-base streak to 41 straight games. He’s reached base via a hit, walk or hit by pitch 303 times this season, 13 shy of his club record established in 2013. He needs 12 more walks and one homer to join Babe Ruth, Ted Williams, and Barry Bonds as the only players in history to bat .300 with 30 homers and 150 walks in a season.

--RHP Josh Smith had one bad inning Thursday night and it cost him. He allowed three runs, all in the third, and seven hits in five innings. “Smitty had one bad inning, but he came back and threw the ball well,” said manager Bryan Price. “That was a good thing for him, to come back after scuffling a little bit.” Smith has yet to pitch past the fifth in five career starts.

--RF Jay Bruce hit his 26th home run of the season off Mets right-hander Hansel Robles in the eighth inning on Thursday. It was Bruce’s fourth homer in seven games and fifth in the past 10. “Anybody who’s followed the Reds since Jay has been here knows he’s going to get on hot streaks where he can carry a team,” said manager Bryan Price. “He’s in one of those periods now. He’s made a few adjustments working with (hitting coach) Don Long and now, when he gets those elevated pitches, he’s able to do something with them, and he’s not missing them.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Billy Hamilton (sore right shoulder) hasn’t played since Sept. 16. He will undergo season-ending surgery Sept. 29.

--OF Ryan LaMarre (strained right hamstring) left the Sept. 20 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 21-24. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (fatigue in right shoulder) was hurt Sept. 13, and he hasn’t pitched since. He was shut down indefinitely.

--INF/OF Kristopher Negron (torn left shoulder labrum, fractured left shoulder blade) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 9. He was due to undergo season-ending surgery.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 4.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP John Lamb

LHP Brandon Finnegan

RHP Josh Smith

LHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Keyvius Sampson

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Collin Balester

RHP Carlos Contreras

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Raisel Iglesias

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

Ramon Cabrera

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Adam Duvall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Ryan LaMarre

OF Jason Bourgeois

OF Brennan Boesch