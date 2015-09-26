Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- As if the Cincinnati Reds’ season hasn’t been difficult enough, it’s been made more so with 23 rain delays totaling more than 30 hours and resulting in five postponements and two suspended games.

At Great American Ball Park, there have been 17 delays totaling more than 24 hours, the highest total since the Reds started tracking weather delays in 1978.

It didn’t rain on Friday night, but the Reds suffered their 90th loss, 12-5 to the New York Mets.

Weather made a mess of the travel schedule for Cincinnati and its opponents this season.

On Monday, the Reds will use the off-day in the middle of a seven-game homestand to travel to D.C. to make up a July 8 postponement with the Nationals.

Not everybody will be packing for that trip.

“We’ve talked about leaving some players behind,” said manager Bryan Price. “It depends on what their workday entails. Some of the disabled list guys who’ve been traveling with us might stay back.”

And there’s a good chance a few starting pitchers also will remain in Cincinnati.

“It probably won’t be a bona fide traveling party,” Price said.

On Aug. 24, the Detroit Tigers travelled to Cincinnati for one game to make up a June 18 rainout.

The Reds have played three doubleheaders resulting from postponements and had two suspended games completed the following day.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-90

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 12-7, 2.80 ERA) at Reds (LHP John Lamb, 1-3, 4.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Lorenzen will be a one-inning reliever for the remainder of the season unless a starter goes down. Lorenzen has thrown 109 2/3 innings but could still make an emergency start. “That’s the plan,” said manager Bryan Price. “He’s pitched plenty this season. If anything happens to one of the five starters, he’d probably be the guy to make that start.” Lorenzen is 4-9 with a 5.50 ERA in 24 appearances, including 21 starts.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias’ season isn’t officially over just yet. He hasn’t pitched since Sept. 13 due to shoulder fatigue. “We’re doing all of our exit physicals right now,” said manager Bryan Price. “The thing we’re working on with him is shoulder flexibility. We’re dealing with whether he can pitch one more game like that.” Iglesias is 3-7 with a 4.15 ERA in 18 appearances, including 16 starts, with 104 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings.

--OF Adam Duvall’s audition in left field has been a success so far. “I think he’s handled it well,” said manager Bryan Price. “He got turned around on one ball, but he hasn’t been apprehensive, and he’s thrown the ball well.” Duvall who was acquired from the Giants in exchange for RHP Mike Leake at the July trade deadline batted .243 with three homers and seven RBIs in 19 games. He hit his fourth home run in the ninth inning Friday.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani hung around for 94 pitches on Friday night but he took some lumps along the way. The rookie right-hander allowed seven runs (five earned) in 6 1/3 innings in a loss to the New York Mets. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out only three. “I thought he threw the ball pretty well,” said manager Bryan Price. “The mistakes he made they put the barrel on. He didn’t have a lot of strikeouts. All of our guys, the mistakes they made, they put the barrel on. They fought off some good pitches.”

--1B Joey Votto reached base Friday night for the 42nd consecutive game, a career high and the longest such streak by a Reds batter since Pete Rose reached safely in 48 straight games from June 12 to Aug. 2, 1978. Votto is batting .361 in that stretch.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) is on track to resume a throwing regimen in December.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Billy Hamilton (sore right shoulder) hasn’t played since Sept. 16. He will undergo season-ending surgery Sept. 29.

--OF Ryan LaMarre (strained right hamstring) left the Sept. 20 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 21-25. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (fatigue in right shoulder) was hurt Sept. 13, and he hasn’t pitched since. His season isn’t officially over just yet, however, according to manager Bryan Price on Sept. 25. “We’re doing all of our exit physicals right now,” said Price. “The thing we’re working on with him is shoulder flexibility. We’re dealing with whether he can pitch one more game like that.”

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8. He’s on track to resume a throwing regimen in December.

--INF/OF Kristopher Negron (torn left shoulder labrum, fractured left shoulder blade) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 9. He was due to undergo season-ending surgery.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 4.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP John Lamb

LHP Brandon Finnegan

RHP Josh Smith

LHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Keyvius Sampson

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Collin Balester

RHP Carlos Contreras

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Raisel Iglesias

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

Ramon Cabrera

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Adam Duvall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Ryan LaMarre

OF Jason Bourgeois

OF Brennan Boesch