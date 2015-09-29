Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- It will be a crazy 48 hours for the Cincinnati Reds.

After being swept in four games by the New York Mets, with the last loss coming Sunday in Cincinnati, the Reds flew to the nation’s capital to play a makeup game Monday afternoon against the Washington Nationals.

The game was a makeup from a July 8 rainout in the only scheduled trip for the Reds to Washington this year.

The Reds arrived to find the Nationals in the midst of a team meltdown after closer Jonathan Papelbon and star outfielder Bryce Harper got into an altercation in the eighth inning Sunday at Nationals Park.

“I read some of the quotes,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “There’s a lot of testosterone. I’ve said that about our own team before when we’ve had our own little conflicts or with an opposing team. It’s a competitive business. Guys want to be great. Everyone’s proud, there is a lot of pride that’s involved. It’s not unusual.”

There have been team fights for years, including the famous Billy Martin-Reggie Jackson fight in the 1970s in the Yankees dugout. That was on the televised game of the week, but these days every game is on television.

“What’s happening now, is because there are cameras everywhere and there’s constant 24/7 baseball access, one thing I notice whenever an inning is over the camera’s typically turn inward into the dugout, and they catch anything that goes on,” Price said. “So things you used to might be able to keep to yourself, you can’t do it anymore. And that’s unfortunate, because in the big scheme of things it’s really not a big deal.”

The Reds went back to Ohio to begin a series with the Cubs on Tuesday. The team has had rookie pitchers make 104 starts this year, with Josh Smith slated to face the Cubs on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-93

STREAK: Lost nine

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Dan Haren, 9-9, 3.83 ERA) at Reds (RHP Josh Smith, 0-2, 7.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brandon Finnegan started for the Reds in a makeup game on Monday at Washington. He gave up eight hits and three runs in five innings in his third big league start. Rookie pitchers have now made 104 starts for the Reds this year.

--RHP Josh Smith will make his sixth start of the year for the Reds on Tuesday. He will face the Cubs at home and it will be the first time he faces Chicago. In his last start he took the loss against the New York Mets Sept. 24 as he gave up three runs in five innings.

--LF Skip Schumaker drove in the only run for the Reds on Monday. Facing Max Scherzer in the eighth, he had a single to make the score 4-1. It was only the second hit given up by Scherzer.

--C Tucker Barnhart had the first hit for the Reds on Monday. He came with one out in the eighth and broke up a no-hitter by Max Scherzer, who had thrown a no-hitter at home on June 20 against Pittsburgh.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The obvious thing for me is he got stronger as the game went on. He was throwing a lot of curveballs. We had a heavy left-handed element to our lineup today, and he was throwing the curveball a lot. I hadn’t seen him use the curveball quite so much.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, after losing to the Nationals’ Max Scherzer on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (fatigue in right shoulder) was hurt Sept. 13, and he hasn’t pitched since. On Sept. 27, manager Bryan Price formally announced that Iglesias won’t pitch again this season.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5 and will throw one more during the final series of the season in Pittsburgh, Oct. 2-4.

--INF/OF Kristopher Negron (torn left shoulder labrum, fractured left shoulder blade) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 9. He was due to undergo season-ending surgery. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 27.

--CF Billy Hamilton (sore right shoulder) hasn’t played since Sept. 16. He will undergo season-ending surgery Sept. 29.

--OF Ryan LaMarre (strained right hamstring) left the Sept. 20 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 21-25. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8. He’s on track to resume a throwing regimen in December.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 4.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP John Lamb

LHP Brandon Finnegan

RHP Josh Smith

LHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Keyvius Sampson

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Collin Balester

RHP Carlos Contreras

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Raisel Iglesias

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

Ramon Cabrera

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Adam Duvall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Ryan LaMarre

OF Jason Bourgeois

OF Brennan Boesch