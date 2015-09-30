Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Zack Cozart expects to be fully recovered in time for Spring Training following season-ending surgery in June to repair torn ligaments and a torn biceps tendon in his right knee.

“I show up every two weeks (to be examined) and I always feel much better than I did the previous two weeks,” the Cincinnati Reds shortstop said. “I don’t anticipate not being able to play.”

Cozart’s injury was among the most tragic occurrences during a difficult summer in Cincinnati.

He was batting .258 with nine homers and 28 RBIs in 53 games and leading National League shortstops in numerous offensive categories when his season ended when his foot landed awkwardly on first base while attempting to beat out an infield grounder.

“I’ll be getting sized for a brace before Thanksgiving,” said Cozart, on Tuesday. “The only thing I‘m limited with is no hard cutting -- stopping on a dime and going the other way. Now it’s just a matter of getting everything strong. Once I can start cutting, then I can get back to baseball stuff.”

Cozart’s return is certain to be among the top storylines next spring, further dramatized by the fact that his replacement -- Eugenio Suarez -- is batting .282 with 12 homers and 45 RBIs in 91 games while also improving defensively. He went 1-for-3 in Tuesday night’s 4-1 loss to the Cubs.

But, Suarez is no Cozart when it comes to defense. There’s been speculation that Suarez could be groomed as a left fielder. Much of that is predicated on Cozart’s return to full health.

“It’s more of a confidence thing,” Cozart said. “It doesn’t mean I have to play with a brace. As long as everything is stable and strong, I’ll be fine.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-93

STREAK: Lost nine

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jon Lester, 10-12, 3.43 ERA) at Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 9-12, 3.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Billy Hamilton underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder Tuesday. He’s expected to be out 4-6 weeks then able to resume full baseball activities. “My understanding is their findings were consistent with what they expected to find,” said manager Bryan Price. “He’ll spend a couple of weeks in a sling, then do some more rehab and then his regular baseball stuff.” Hamilton’s 57 stolen bases were one ahead of the Dodgers’ Dee Gordon for the major league lead as of Tuesday.

--3B Todd Frazier left Tuesday’s game in the third inning with a slight strain of his right Achilles tendon. Frazier suffered the injury on a sliding attempt to catch Anthony Rizzo’s foul pop near the Cubs dugout. Ivan De Jesus Jr. took over at third for Frazier who’s batting .257 with 35 homers and 88 RBIs in 153 games.

--1B Joey Votto walked in the ninth inning on Tuesday to extend his on-base streak to 46 straight games, longest since Pete Rose had a 48-game streak in 1978. He went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts while dealing with muscular stiffness in his back and shoulders. “He’s dealt with it before,” said manager Bryan Price. “It’s something he can fight through. It’s not easy to swing the bat, but he wanted to stay in there.”

--RHP Josh Smith needed 101 pitches to get through five innings on Tuesday. A four-run first inning following a 2-hour, 31-minute rain delay doomed his sixth career start. Smith allowed four earned runs with five walks and seven Ks. He was happy to salvage five innings from his stint. “That was big, not only for me, but for the guys in the bullpen,” Smith said. “They’ve been used a lot lately. I wanted to go at least six, but it was big to get five after that debacle of a first inning.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a pro. I’ve seen him a long time, and he’s been real good. When he’s on, he’s very tough.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, on Cubs RHP Dan Haren after a loss Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Billy Hamilton (sore right shoulder) hasn’t played since Sept. 16. He underwent arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder Sept. 29 and is expected to resume baseball activity in 4-6 weeks.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (fatigue in right shoulder) was hurt Sept. 13, and he hasn’t pitched since. On Sept. 27, manager Bryan Price formally announced that Iglesias won’t pitch again this season.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5 and will throw one more during the final series of the season in Pittsburgh, Oct. 2-4.

--INF/OF Kristopher Negron (torn left shoulder labrum, fractured left shoulder blade) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 9. He was due to undergo season-ending surgery. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 27.

--OF Ryan LaMarre (strained right hamstring) left the Sept. 20 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 21-25. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8. He’s on track to resume a throwing regimen in December.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 4.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP John Lamb

LHP Brandon Finnegan

RHP Josh Smith

LHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Keyvius Sampson

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Collin Balester

RHP Carlos Contreras

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Raisel Iglesias

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

Ramon Cabrera

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Adam Duvall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Ryan LaMarre

OF Jason Bourgeois

OF Brennan Boesch