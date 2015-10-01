Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Rookie pitchers have started 106 games for the Cincinnati Reds. Unfortunately, right-hander Jon Moscot made just three.

Moscot’s audition for 2016 was cut short when he dislocated his left shoulder while applying a tag on June 15 and underwent season-ending surgery three days later.

On Wednesday, Moscot threw a successful bullpen session, the first step in his rehab process.

“He came out of it feeling really good,” said manager Bryan Price.

Although the injury was in his non-throwing shoulder, Moscot will need to recondition his arm, which he’ll begin doing this week in Arizona.

“He’s been able to play catch and that part of it’s been good,” said Price. “But I think we have to look at this as he’s basically starting from a Day One throwing program in the offseason.”

Moscot, 24, was a fourth-round draft pick in the 2012 draft. He posted a 3.73 ERA in 68 minor league appearances entering this season.

The injury was a major setback for Moscot, who was thought to be another piece in the Reds’ rebuilding project. He could try to play catchup in winter ball.

“It wouldn’t be the worst thing for Jon to get some innings just to get back into the competition mode,” Price said. “He pitched himself into position to go out and help the big league club. To go out and pitch for a few weeks and use that as a springboard for spring training wouldn’t be a bad idea at all.”

Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani made the 106th rookie start on Wednesday night, allowing five runs in five-plus innings in a 10-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-95

STREAK: Lost 11

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 9-7, 3.86 ERA) at Reds (LHP John Lamb, 1-4, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Todd Frazier left Tuesday night’s game after straining his right Achilles making a sliding attempt to catch Anthony Rizzo’s foul pop in the third inning. Frazier initially was in Wednesday’s lineup but was later scratched. “It’s a little sore,” said Frazier. “My foot got caught in the grass. Nothing popped, but anything around that area scares you a little. Made decision to come out.” Frazier is hitting .257 with 35 homers and 88 RBIs in 153 games.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) threw his first bullpen session on Wednesday. “He came out of it feeling really good,” said manager Bryan Price. “He will transition to Arizona. I believe he will fly (Thursday) and I think roughly a three-week workout and bullpen regimen until they’re through.” Moscot went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18.

--1B Joey Votto remained in the game Tuesday night despite some upper back soreness. He walked in the ninth inning to extend his on-base streak to 46 games, longest since Pete Rose’s 48-gamer in 1978. “I think one of the reasons Joey stayed in that game is he wanted to help the team win the game,” said manager Bryan Price. “It’s a lot harder than people know for the player to make that decision. I would rather make that decision as an executive decision and not put it on the shoulders of the players.” Votto is hitting .316 with 29 homers and 78 RBIs in 154 games.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani struck out six of the first seven batters he faced on Wednesday night but his outing went downhill from there. The rookie right-hander allowed five runs and eight hits, including a homer in five-plus innings over 94 pitches in his final start in his Reds debut. “I guess it’s been a good season overall,” he said. “I‘m not happy with the way it ended. I had a couple goals in mind that I didn’t reach. This will leave me with a solid taste in my mouth going into the offseason. It will make me work harder next season.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We know it’s ugly right now and it doesn’t even look like baseball. There is no satisfaction from playing this poorly. These guys have to get through this and get better. We want to get back to the playoffs with this group.” -- Manager Bryan Price, after the Reds lost their 11th straight game Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18. He threw his first bullpen session on Sept. 30.

--OF Ryan LaMarre (strained right hamstring) left the Sept. 20 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 21-30. He is day-to-day.

--CF Billy Hamilton (sore right shoulder) last played Sept. 16. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Sept. 29, and he is expected to resume baseball activity by mid-November.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (fatigue in right shoulder) hasn’t pitched since Sept. 13. He was shut down for the season Sept. 27.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5, and he will throw one more during the final series of the season in Pittsburgh, Oct. 2-4.

--INF/OF Kristopher Negron (torn left shoulder labrum, fractured left shoulder blade) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 27. He underwent season-ending surgery in mid-September.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8. As of late September, he was on track to resume a throwing regimen in December.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 4.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP John Lamb

LHP Brandon Finnegan

RHP Josh Smith

LHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Keyvius Sampson

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Collin Balester

RHP Carlos Contreras

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Raisel Iglesias

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

Ramon Cabrera

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Adam Duvall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Ryan LaMarre

OF Jason Bourgeois

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Tyler Holt