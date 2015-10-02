Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Manager Bryan Price sat in his office at Great American Ball Park prior to Thursday’s home finale and summoned an analogy to describe a difficult 2015 season for the Cincinnati Reds.

“What we’re seeing now are the labor pains before the delivery of the baby,” he said.

And the doctors aren’t planning to induce labor, at least not for a while.

The Reds lost 5-3 to the playoff-bound Chicago Cubs in the final home game on Thursday for their 12th straight loss, longest streak since 1998.

After Johnny Cueto and Mike Leake were traded in July, the rebuilding process began in earnest for the Reds who’ve had 61 consecutive games started by a rookie beginning July 29.

Catcher Brayan Pena isn’t offering any excuses.

“There were high expectations about this year, and we didn’t deliver,” Pena said. “It’s nobody’s fault. It’s not the front office people. It’s not Bryan Price and the coaching staff’s fault. It’s us as players. We’re the ones who go out there and perform.”

Injuries certainly were a factor for Cincinnati which had 14 players make 18 separate appearances on the disabled list including catcher Devin Mesoraco and shortstop Zack Cozart whose seasons ended by late June.

“Certainly where we stand now is different than when we left spring training with a lot more optimism,” Price said. “We knew the challenges were to stay healthy. We didn’t stay healthy and some of the guys we tried to plug in didn’t pan out. It’s been painful, for sure.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-96

STREAK: Lost 12

NEXT: Reds (RHP Keyvius Sampson, 2-6, 6.46 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 12-7, 3.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Todd Frazier returned to the lineup Thursday after leaving Tuesday night’s game with a slight strain of his right Achilles tendon making a sliding attempt to catch Anthony Rizzo’s foul pop in the third inning. Frazier initially was in Wednesday’s lineup but was later scratched. He’s hitting .257 with 35 homers and 88 RBIs in 153 games.

--1B Joey Votto returned to the lineup Thursday after sitting out the previous night’s game with s stinger in his upper back and neck. He walked in the ninth inning Tuesday to extend his on-base streak to 46 games, longest since Pete Rose’s 48-gamer in 1978. Votto is hitting .316 with 29 homers and 78 RBIs in 154 games.

--LHP John Lamb who was among three lefties acquired from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for Johnny Cueto made his final start for the Reds on Thursday afternoon. He allowed five earned runs and five hits with three walks and six Ks in 4 2/3 innings against the Cubs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The caveat to this terrible season is the guys haven’t quit. It’s been terrible, but I have no complaints about the effort.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, after a 12th straight loss on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ryan LaMarre (strained right hamstring) left the Sept. 20 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 21-Oct. 1. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18. He threw his first bullpen session Sept. 30.

--CF Billy Hamilton (sore right shoulder) last played Sept. 16. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Sept. 29, and he is expected to resume baseball activity by mid-November.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (fatigue in right shoulder) hasn’t pitched since Sept. 13. He was shut down for the season Sept. 27.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5, and he will throw one more during the final series of the season in Pittsburgh, Oct. 2-4.

--INF/OF Kristopher Negron (torn left shoulder labrum, fractured left shoulder blade) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 27. He underwent season-ending surgery in mid-September.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8. As of late September, he was on track to resume a throwing regimen in December.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 4.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP John Lamb

LHP Brandon Finnegan

RHP Josh Smith

LHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Keyvius Sampson

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Collin Balester

RHP Carlos Contreras

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Raisel Iglesias

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

Ramon Cabrera

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Adam Duvall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Ryan LaMarre

OF Jason Bourgeois

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Tyler Holt