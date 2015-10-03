Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- If there was a silver lining in the Cincinnati Reds’ 13th consecutive loss, it was that Joey Votto tied a franchise record.

The first baseman went 1-for-5 in a 6-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 12 innings and tied the Cincinnati franchise record by reaching base for the 48th straight game with a third-inning single.

Pete Rose set the mark in 1978, a run that included a National League-record 44-game hitting streak.

It is the longest streak in the major leagues since Kevin Millar reached in 52 straight games for Boston in 2007.

However, Votto wasn’t in the mood for silver linings after the Reds matched their longest losing streak since 1945.

“I don’t care,” he said after the Reds blew a 4-0 lead.

Reds manager Bryan Price, though, has been impressed by Votto’s season. The 32-year-old is hitting .316 with 29 home runs, 142 walks and a .461 on-base percentage in 156 games.

“It’s been a phenomenal season to watch,” Price said. “It’s just something to see, just to have such great strike zone command, to be able to hit the ball hard to all fields and do what he does. It’s been fun to watch for sure. It just would be nice to be celebrating some of those great performances with some wins at the end of the day.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-97

STREAK: Lost 13

NEXT: Reds (LHP Brandon Finnegan, 4-2, 3.86 ERA) at Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 9-6, 3.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Brandon Phillips left the game for a pinch runner in the seventh inning of Friday night’s 6-4 loss at Pittsburgh. Phillips has been bothered by a sore right ankle and fouled a ball of it earlier in the game. Manager Bryan Price said he did not know if Phillips would be available Saturday.

--1B Joey Votto went 1-for-5 and tied the Reds’ franchise record by reaching base for the 48th straight game with a third-inning single. Pete Rose set the mark in 1978, a run that included a National League-record 44-game hitting streak. It is the longest streak in the major leagues since Kevin Millar reached in 52 straight games for Boston in 2007.

--RHP Keyvius Sampson did not factor in the decision as he gave up four runs on three hits while striking out seven and walked two. The 24-year-old is winless in his last nine starts, going 0-5 in that span. However he did pitch at least five innings for just sixth time in 12 starts.

--LHP Brandon Finnegan will start Saturday night at Pittsburgh. Finnegan is 1-2 with a 5.09 ERA in five games, including three starts for the Reds, who acquired him from Kansas City in a trade in July. He is 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA in three starts since moving into the rotation Sept. 18.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m kind of at a loss for words right now. Hard-played game, had to exploit most of the bullpen, a lot of guys down there on fumes and just trying to find a way to get through it and put ourselves in a position to win a game.” -- Cincinnati manager Bryan Price, after blowing a 4-0 lead for his team’s 13th straight loss on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brandon Phillips (sore right ankle) left the game Oct. 2 and is considered day-to-day.

--OF Ryan LaMarre (strained right hamstring) left the Sept. 20 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 21-Oct. 2. He is day-to-day.

--CF Billy Hamilton (sore right shoulder) last played Sept. 16. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Sept. 29, and he is expected to resume baseball activity by mid-November.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (fatigue in right shoulder) hasn’t pitched since Sept. 13. He was shut down for the season Sept. 27.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20. He played catch July 1 for the first time since the operation. He threw his first bullpen session Aug. 5, and he will throw one more during the final series of the season in Pittsburgh, Oct. 2-4.

--INF/OF Kristopher Negron (torn left shoulder labrum, fractured left shoulder blade) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 27. He underwent season-ending surgery in mid-September.

--RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 18. He threw his first bullpen session Sept. 30.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8. As of late September, he was on track to resume a throwing regimen in December.

--RHP Nate Adcock (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 4.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He underwent season-ending surgery June 29 after attempts to rehab the injury failed. He is scheduled to resume full activity by Jan. 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP John Lamb

LHP Brandon Finnegan

RHP Josh Smith

LHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Keyvius Sampson

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Collin Balester

RHP Carlos Contreras

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Raisel Iglesias

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

Ramon Cabrera

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Adam Duvall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Skip Schumaker

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Ryan LaMarre

OF Jason Bourgeois

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Tyler Holt