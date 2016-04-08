Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Reds opened this season with five pitchers, all potential starters, on the disabled list.

While Anthony DeSclafani (left oblique strain) is tentatively scheduled to come off the DL and start Sunday’s series finale against Pittsburgh, the other four still have plenty of work to do before they are ready to put a uniform on.

Homer Bailey (elbow), John Lamb (back), Michael Lorenzen (elbow) and Jon Moscot (left intercostal strain) are all expected to make impacts for the Reds this season.

When and how much remains to be seen.

Bailey underwent Tommy John surgery last May 8 and is on track to be ready to return to the big leagues in May. He and Lamb made it through two innings of simulated game action at the team’s player development facility in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday.

Lorenzen is expected to restart his throwing program after an injection that requires up to two weeks of no throwing, but Reds manager Bryan Price said Thursday that Lorenzen has recently developed mononucleosis.

Moscot was scheduled to make a start for Double-A Pensacola on Thursday night.

The health upheaval has left other pitchers with opportunities.

Rookie Robert Stephenson made his debut and got the win in a 10-6 victory over Philadelphia on Thursday to close out a season-opening series sweep of the Phillies.

Alfredo Simon was a National League All-Star with the Reds in 2014 before being traded to Detroit in December of that year. He re-signed with the Reds during spring training and will start Friday night’s series opener against Pittsburgh.

“I feel real comfortable here,” Simon said. “I‘m here to do my job and do it the best I can, to help the young guys, too, if they need some help from me.”

Raisel Iglesias, who gave up two runs and struck out seven without issuing a walk in six innings against the Phillies on Opening Day, will get his second start of the season on Saturday.

DeSclafani threw live batting practice on Wednesday and will have a bullpen session on Friday. If all goes well, he’ll make the start against the Pirates on the day he’s eligible to come off the DL.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-0

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) at Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 13-12, 5.05 ERA in 2015)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Robert Stephenson picked up the win in his major league debut Thursday, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits in five innings of the Reds’ 10-6 victory over the Phillies. Stephenson was then optioned back to Triple-A Louisville after the game in a move that was expected. Stephenson, the team’s first-round draft choice in 2011, gave up 12 hits and 13 runs (11 earned) in 10 1/3 innings in four spring training starts but showed much better location and guile against Philadelphia.

A corresponding roster move will be announced Friday.

--OF Jay Bruce moved into a tie with Ken Griffey Jr. for No. 7 on the Reds’ all-time home run list with his first two homers of the season. He hit a three-run blast in the fourth inning that put Cincinnati ahead 4-2, and then added a solo homer leading off the seventh inning. He now has 210 career home runs since making his debut in 2008. Bruce has hit 123 home runs at Great American Ball Park, leaving him just three behind leader Adam Dunn on the all-time list.

--RHP Keyvius Sampson allowed a two-run home run to Philadelphia’s Carlos Ruiz with one out in the eighth inning to snap the bullpen’s scoreless streak at 8 1/3 innings. Relievers had produced three shutout innings in each of the first two games.

--3B Eugenio Suarez hit his first career grand slam during the Reds’ eight-run fourth inning. It was the second home run in as many games for Suarez, who hit 13 in 97 games with the Reds last season.

--C Tucker Barnhart got his first start of the season and produced the fifth three-hit game of his career. Barnhart singled three times, walked once and scored two runs. He scored the first run of the game for the Reds in the third inning, coming around from first base on Scott Schebler’s double to left-center field to tie the game, 1-1. Barnhart dove to elude the tag of Phillies catcher Ruiz, stretching his right arm out and touching home plate. “Geno (Eugenio Suarez) was behind the plate telling me I had to slide outside so I tried and I kind of rolled in there,” said Barnhart. “Thankfully it worked out. I don’t know if I could ever do that again.”

--2B Brandon Phillips missed his second straight game with a stomach illness. Jordan Pacheco started in place of Phillips, going 0-4 at the plate but handling all four defensive chances he had flawlessly. There has been no word from the Reds on if Phillips will be available to play against Pittsburgh on Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s very exciting. The team, you can’t ask for anything more out of them putting up 10 runs out there. I think my off-speed I had a hard time getting it to break, but I was kind of relying on that inside fastball and going with whatever (c Tucker Barnhart) was throwing down.” -- RHP Robert Stephenson, after earning a win Thursday in his major league debut. He subsequently was sent down to the minors.