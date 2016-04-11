Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

Eugenio Suarez is an exception to many norms.

You often hear about the “all-glove” infielder who takes some time to find his way with the bat. In the case of Suarez, offense rarely has been an issue. But errors have.

What’s impressed Reds manager Bryan Price most about Suarez is that he remains committed to improving defensively while never allowing those miscues to impact his hitting, especially last season, when he committed 19 errors in 97 games.

“I know that beat him up a lot,” Price said. “He got through that. That showed me he was mentally tough. He hit in Triple-A, he came up here and he hit. But, I think (fielding) was the biggest challenge for him last year and he worked his way through it.”

Perhaps that’s why Price felt comfortable moving Suarez to third base after popular third baseman Todd Frazier, last year’s All-Star Home Run Derby champ, was traded to the White Sox. Despite two errors in the fifth inning on Friday, Suarez has handled the position change.

“He believes he’s an everyday shortstop,” said Price. “But, he’s trying to carve out a niche for himself (at third base). He’s just learning the position. I‘m excited about what he’s going to be able to accomplish.”

No problem at the plate.

Suarez has a team-high five-game hitting streak with four homers and nine RBIs.

“It surprises me that I’ve been hitting a lot of home runs,” Suarez said. “That’s a good thing. I’ve been focusing on putting a good swing on the ball and using all fields.”

On Sunday he went 3-for-4 with a game-tying solo homer in the sixth of a 2-1 Reds’ win over the Pirates.

This came after a spring in which he batted .356 and reached base in all 22 games in which he played.

“It’s the quality of the at-bats,” said Price. “He’s grinding out really important walks. Driving the ball to right-center. Not just a bunch of pull homers. Staying in the middle of the diamond.”

Suarez hit his first career grand slam in Wednesday’s 10-6 win over the Phillies.

His ability to hit big-league pitching is well-established. But, the glove still is a question mark. With Zack Cozart now healthy, shortstop is filled, leaving Suarez to stake his claim as the Reds’ everyday third baseman.

With left field continuing to be a fluid situation in Cincinnati, it’s possible Suarez could ultimately transition to the outfield, but that’s not a move the Reds are prepared to make in the short-term.

For now, the benefits of having Suarez’s bat in the lineup outweigh concerns about his glove. Price says he is confident the 24-year-old Venezuelan will continue to improve.

“He has a really good pregame routine,” Price said. “For a young guy, he really understands what makes him successful and what will take him to the next level. I think he’s already special.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-1

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Reds (LHP Brandon Finnegan, 0-0, 3.00 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 1-0, 1.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Blake Wood had a 6.92 ERA in nine appearances in spring training. He finished strong enough to earn a spot on the big-league roster. ”I would imagine he thought that opportunity was slipping away a little bit,“ said manager Bryan Price. ”What made a big difference for me is Delino DeShields coming to me and saying, “This guy was really good at Triple-A last season. He’s better than what you’re seeing”. Wood has big-league experience, having made 115 appearances for the Royals and Indians.

--RHP Tim Melville won’t necessarily be optioned when Anthony DeSclafani returns to the rotation, according to manager Bryan Price. Melville made his major league debut on Sunday, allowing one run and five hits in four innings. A 37-pitch first inning put him behind the eight ball early, but Melville managed to limit the damage by stranding runners at third base in each of his four innings. The only earned run he allowed was a solo homer by Pirates C Chris Stewart. “It’s not a dream anymore,” Melville said. “I‘m here. I have to compete.”

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani hasn’t been ruled out for the next turn in the rotation, but he’s still experiencing sensation in his hamstring, and manager Bryan Price said the club remains cautious. “A lot of good things would need to happen,” Price said. DeSclafani is scheduled to throw a bullpen on Wednesday in Chicago and could go out on rehab prior to being activated.

--RHP Dan Straily waited five games to make his first appearance for the Reds. He finally did on Sunday afternoon and delivered three scoreless innings with three Ks. The veteran Straily gives Cincinnati some experience and depth in long relief.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s been challenging for these guys and they’ve stepped up. We know things aren’t always going to go as smoothly as they have this week.” - Reds manager Bryan Price on the team’s 5-1 start.