Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Slowly but surely, the Cincinnati Reds’ missing pitchers may be starting to find their way back.

They had bullpen stints, rehab starts and training-center workouts around the country this week while recovering from conditions ranging from back and disk surgery to muscle strains and other ailments.

The starting pitcher for Sunday’s series finale in St. Louis still is listed at TBA, but right-hander Jon Moscot apparently is on track to claim the assignment unless he experiences a setback.

Moscot (strained left intercostal muscle) started for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday at Columbus and took the loss after allowing six hits and five earned runs over 5 2/3 innings.

Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani (mild left oblique strain) threw a 45-pitch bullpen session in Chicago this week, but the next step of his rehab is yet to be determined. He was 9-13 in 31 starts in his rookie year in 2015.

Left-hander John Lamb, who had disk surgery last December, could work a Saturday or Sunday rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville against Toledo. Lamb was 1-5 last season with a 5.80 ERA.

Right-hander Homer Bailey (Tommy John surgery in May 2015) was scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday in Goodyear, Ariz. Bailey two starts for the Reds last April before needing the elbow operation.

In the meantime, the Reds are featuring wo rookies in the rotation, right-handers Tim Melville and Robert Stephenson. Each made his first career appearance last week. Melville limited the Pirates to one run in four innings during a no-decision against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Stephenson earned a win after allowing four runs (three earned) in five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Melville pitches against the Cardinals on Friday in St. Louis.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-4

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Tim Melville, 0-0, 2.25 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 1-0, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Raisel Iglesias (1-1) worked five innings in his first road outing of the season, allowing three runs on six hits against the Cubs. He struck out two and walked a pair. Iglesias had allowed three runs in 11 2/3 innings over his first two starts. He slipped to 1-6 with a 4.96 ERA in nine career appearances (eight starts) on the road.

--1B Joey Votto, who went 1-for-3 with a walk Thursday, has reached base in 23 of his last 52 place appearance against the Cubs dating back to June 13, 2015.

--RF Jay Bruce had his fourth multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-3 with a double, walk and a run Thursday in the Reds’ 8-1 loss to the Cubs.

--RHP J.J. Hoover was hit for five runs (four earned) in one-third of an inning in relief as the Cubs pushed across five runs to extend their lead to 8-0. Hoover walked three and gave up five hits as his ERA rose to 16.88.

--RHP Tim Melville (0-0, 2.25 ERA) makes his second career start Friday as he returns to his home St. Louis area. Melville grew up in the suburb of Wentzville, Mo., where he helped Holt High School reach the Class 4A state finals. He was the second Reds pitcher this season to start in his major league debut. Melville worked four innings, giving up one run on five hits while striking out five and walking four in a no-decision against the Pirates.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(RHP J.J. Hoover) just wasn’t sharp. He was missing and got into trouble falling behind, and it just wasn’t his night.” -- Manager Bryan Price, after Hoover allowed five runs (four earned) in one-third of an inning Thursday in the Reds’ 8-1 loss to the Cubs.