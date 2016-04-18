Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Given Cincinnati’s current pitching situation, which ranges somewhere between dire and awful, forgive Reds management or fans if Jon Moscot looked like the next coming of Greg Maddux on Sunday.

No, Moscot didn’t shut St. Louis down in Busch Stadium, or earn the win. But his 5 2/3 innings of work, which included six hits, three runs, a walk and two strikeouts against the game’s highest-scoring team, was more than good enough to keep Cincinnati in a game it eventually lost 4-3.

“There’s a lot to build on,” Moscot said. “I‘m excited for the next start.”

Throwing nearly two-thirds of his 102 pitches for strikes, Moscot was able to use his off-speed pitches to obtain outs. His outing might have reached into the seventh inning except that St. Louis taxed him for 20, 19 and 22-pitch innings with a series of long at-bats before Moscot ran out of gas in the sixth.

“He gives us a shot of life in the rotation which is terrific,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “I would have loved to see him finish the sixth inning, but he did a nice job.”

Nice enough to earn another start on Friday night against the Chicago Cubs, in all likelihood.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-6

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 0-1, 11.25 ERA) at Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 0-1, 12.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jon Moscot (strained left intercostal muscle) came off the 15-day DL Sunday to start in St. Louis. Moscot delivered a decent outing, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing three runs off six hits and a walk with two strikeouts. While Moscot gave up two homers, both were solo blasts and he kept the Reds in the game, no small thing given the damage wreaked on their staff during a 1-5 road trip.

--RHP Alfredo Simon will get the start Monday night when Cincinnati opens a three-game series in the Great American Ballpark with Colorado. Simon has been rocked in his last two outings, failing to get out of the first inning Wednesday night at the Chicago Cubs, then allowing four runs in the seventh inning at St. Louis Friday night. He’s 0-2 with a 7.47 ERA in seven career appearances against the Rockies.

--LHP John Lamb (back) started a rehab assignment Saturday night at Triple-A Louisville, lasting three innings and 65 pitches. Lamb gave up six hits and three runs to Toledo, walking one and fanning four in an 8-6 defeat. It was his first outing in a game since the end of last season, as he had disc surgery on Dec. 7 and didn’t pitch in a spring training contest.

--RHP Homer Bailey (elbow) worked three innings and 51 pitches Saturday in extended spring training in Goodyear, Ariz. Bailey, who underwent Tommy John surgery on May 8, pitched in just two games last year before being shelved for the season. The owner of two MLB no-hitters, Bailey is in the third year of a six-year contract signed in February of 2014.

--RHP Keyvius Sampson was optioned to Louisville to make room for RHP Jon Moscot. Sampson appeared in two games out of the bullpen, pitching to a 12.00 ERA over three innings. Sampson gave up four hits, including a pair of homers, and four walks with three strikeouts. He has a chance to return to Cincinnati at some point this year as its pitching figures to remain in a constant state of flux.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a close game today that came down to them getting the last big hit.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, after a loss Sunday.