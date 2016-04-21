Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- There are no short-term fixes for the Cincinnati Reds’ struggling bullpen. Until the rotation is fully healthy and stabilized, manager Bryan Price’s hands mostly are tied. It’s a delicate balance for the Reds’ skipper, who is tasked with the responsibility of winning games while keeping the club’s rebuilding efforts on track.

“One of the things I talked about in spring training is the fact that as we go through this -- whatever name we’re going to put to it; I hate to say rebuild -- is not only do we have to define who are best suited in our rotation when we’re healthy, we have to define who’s best in our bullpen and what roles that they will define for themselves,” Price said.

Four projected starters -- Homer Bailey, Anthony DeSclafani, John Lamb, and Michael Lorenzen -- began the season on the disabled list, resulting in a patchwork rotation.

As Price said, the Reds need to see what they have in terms of potential starters before they can begin the process of slotting guys in the bullpen and defining roles. This isn’t an overnight process. And, almost predictably, it’s the bullpen that has taken the brunt of it early this season.

After the trading of dynamic closer Aroldis Chapman during the offseason, the Reds knew they would need to find a solution for the ninth inning. Price isn’t a fan of a closer-by-committee scenario, so J.J. Hoover was handed the role. He has been pounded.

Hoover did not pitch in Wednesday’s series finale, which was won 6-5 by Cincinnati, since he had worked back-to-back days and three of the previous four games. He was booed upon entering Tuesday night’s game, then promptly gave up a two-run home run to Mark Reynolds before recording the final out in the Reds’ 4-3 win over the Rockies. Resting Hoover on Wednesday afforded Price another day to mull his options.

“I would really like J.J to be the closer, but I‘m not going to force-feed that situation,” Price said.

Another struggling reliever, right-hander Jumbo Diaz, was optioned to Triple-A earlier in the week. At 32 years of age, Diaz likely doesn’t factor in the club’s long-term plans.

One possible solution to the Reds’ bullpen woes is Lorenzen. But, the Reds might want to take a flyer on him as a starter. Lorenzen made 21 starts last year with mixed results. The best reliever on the club might be Brandon Finnegan, who was acquired from the Royals at the deadline last year in exchange for Johnny Cueto. But, Finnegan, who is only 23, has shined in three starts, posting a 2.04 ERA.

Therein lies the rub for Price, who watched his bullpen allow nine earned runs in the three-game series against Colorado.

“A lot of guys that either haven’t been in the big leagues in a while or haven’t been in the big leagues, period, or have very little experience, it’s hard to know where they’re best suited to pitch,” Price said. “That will be the same issue we’ll have as some of these starters go to the bullpen and we find out what role they’re most comfortable in. It’s going to be a lot easier to talk about this pitching staff in August and September than it is now.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-7

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 3-0, 1.23 ERA) at Reds (LHP Brandon Finnegan, 1-0, 2.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Robert Stephenson was optioned back to Triple-A Louisville immediately after Tuesday night’s game in which he allowed a run over seven innings in his second career victory in as many starts. “Coming into this year our goal was for him to increase his overall strike percentage, increase his ability to command the zone with his breaking ball and changeup and improve his fastball command,” said manager Bryan Price. “He does have areas of his game to work on.” Stephenson is the first Reds pitcher to win his first two career starts since Larry Luebbers in 1993.

--RHP Drew Hayes had his contract selected from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday. He nearly made the club out of spring training but largely was the victim of a numbers game. He posted a 0.82 ERA in nine spring training appearances. “He had one of the better springs,” said manager Bryan Price. “If spring training was simply a blank canvas, he would have painted his way on to the ballclub. But it wasn’t totally open tryouts.” Things ultimately worked out for Hayes.

--RHP J.J. Hoover wasn’t available to pitch on Wednesday after working two straight games and three of the past four. He was hit hard again on Tuesday, allowing a two-run home run by Ben Paulsen in the ninth inning, prompting manager Bryan Price to mull a change at closer. “Pitch efficiency and command hasn’t been great, and he has a track record of being really good,” Price said. “He needs to get back on the beam as far as commanding inside the zone, staying ahead in the count and executing better pitches.”

--RHP Homer Bailey, trying to come back from elbow surgery performed last May, will make his first minor-league rehab appearance for Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani is scheduled to make his first minor-league rehab appearance for Double-A Pensacola on Saturday. He began the season on the disabled list with a mild oblique strain.

--RHP Keyvius Sampson was designated for assignment on Wednesday. Sampson allowed four earned runs in three innings this season.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias pitches himself into jams on occasion, but his ability to work through adverse situations is impressing manager Bryan Price more and more. On Wednesday, Iglesias pitched out of a rough fourth inning, then lasted 6 2/3 innings with only two earned runs allowed. He relied on his fastball and slider, but didn’t use his changeup as often against the Rockies.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s how we drew it up. We know we have those signs behind home plate ... It’s really a lucky play.” - Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart, about getting Colorado’s Mark Reynolds out at home after Barnhart scrambled to retrieve a wild pitch.

