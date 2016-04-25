Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Entering the 2016 season, the Cincinnati Reds had started 33 different left fielders since 2008. If he continues to develop at his current rate both defensively and with the bat, Adam Duvall could be the guy who finally sticks.

Duvall’s progress adapting to left field has impressed manager Bryan Price. His bat hasn’t been too bad either. On Saturday night, Duvall hit a three-run homer, his second of the season, off Cubs reliever Trevor Cahill.

While he’s shown a flare for the sensational play in left, whether it be a diving catch or throwing a runner out at home, Price says Duvall has come a long way fundamentally.

“He looks a lot more comfortable now than he did at the beginning of spring training,” Price said. “He looks loose and relaxed out there now. I don’t know if I would’ve said that last year when he came up”.

Duvall, 27, was acquired from the Giants last July in the deal involving right-hander Mike Leake. The Louisville native appeared in 27 games last year for the Reds, batting .219 with five homers and nine RBIs.

He’s played first, third, and outfield in his career. But, the plan for Duvall in spring training this year was for him to compete for the everyday left field job, along with Scott Schebler.

“I feel comfortable there,” Duvall said. “I don’t want to be known as a guy who can play (defense) and not hit, or vice-versa. I want to be a complete player.”

In 14 games, Duvall was hitting .273 with six doubles, two homers and five RBIs with a .333 on-base percentage.

While he’s now getting the bulk of the playing time in left, the Reds also want to get a look at the 25-year old Schebler, who they acquired in the three-team deal involving Todd Frazier. Schebler was batting .184 in 16 games. He will play left but also some center. But, for now it’s Duvall’s job to lose.

“I‘m available whenever and wherever they need me,” Duvall said.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Raisel Iglesias, 1-1, 3.09) at Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 2-0, 0.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani will make his next rehab start on April 28 at Class A Dayton. Manager Bryan Price said the reports on DeSclafani’s 60-pitch outing on Saturday were positive. “Same guy got him for a couple homers on a couple mistake breaking balls, but otherwise he was really good,” Price said. “(Good) velocity. Sharp slider. Was healthy. Made it through his 60 pitches without concerns. Positive review”.

--CF Billy Hamilton missed his third straight start with a thumb injury but was able to swing a bat earlier than expected. Hamilton hit off a tee on Saturday and took BP in the cage on Sunday and entered the game in center field in the eighth.

--RHP Alfredo Simon returned to the mound Sunday after being scratched from his last start with right biceps tendinitis which was causing him to drop his arm flattening his pitches. While Simon was cleared to pitch Sunday, the results were the same. He gave up eight earned runs in only 2 2/3 innings and two homers.

--RHP J.J. Hoover pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings with a hit, two walks and a strikeout on Sunday. It was his first appearance since hinting to a reporter from the Cincinnati Enquirer that he was tipping his pitches to hitters. Hoover entered Sunday’s action with a 19.50 ERA after giving up 13 earned runs and four homers in six innings of work.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just poor execution. He didn’t have a pitch to finish off anybody today. He said his arm was feeling good. We have to get him back to being sharp and getting his pitches down.” -- Manager Bryan Price, of RHP Alfredo Simon’s performance Sunday, when he alloweed eight runs in 2 2/3 innings.

