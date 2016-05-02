Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Timing can mean a lot, and Cincinnati’s 6-5, 11-inning win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday came at an important juncture.

The Reds lost the first five games of a six-game road trip and had lost six games in a row before Sunday’s win. Now, a 10-game homestand that starts Monday against San Francisco seems a lot more welcome.

“It’s been a rough couple of days, this road trip,” said Adam Duvall, who singled and scored Sunday. “To get this one, we can go home on a good note, happy flight, and get rolling.”

The Reds fell behind 1-0, took a 3-1 lead, then watched the Pirates come back to tie the game three times before Scott Schebler’s double won it in the 11th.

“Some really good things happened ... so many good things,” manager Bryan Price said.

Schebler and right-hander Tim Adleman, who made his major league debut, repeatedly turned postgame interview questions into platforms to point out how important this game was moving forward.

Cincinnati had scored just once in each loss in the first two games of the weekend series in Pittsburgh, and were outscored 32-10 during its six-game losing streak.

”We’re playing against some good competition,“ Schebler said. ”The teams we’ve been playing against at home and now on the road have been really good. To get a win like this going home is really nice.

“Hitting is contagious, no doubt about it. We scratched one across the board today, get a win and move on. Hopefully, we’ll take this into the next series.”

Cincinnati is 22-13 against the Giants over the past five seasons.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-15

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Johnny Cueto, 4-1, 2.64 ERA) at Reds (LHP Brandon Finnegan, 1-1, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Scott Schebler made a point of shaking up his pregame routine as a way of trying to get more comfortable with coming off the bench. It worked, as he went 2-for-2 with two doubles, one that gave the Reds a lead and the other that drove in the winning run. “Pinch-hitting is new to me,” he said. “It’s a lot harder than it looks to come off the bench. I‘m glad that maybe this routine I tried today was a little better to get ready for a game.”

--RHP Tim Adleman left the visiting clubhouse with a handful of goodies to present to his family members, who were among 26 friends and relatives who were able to get to PNC Park to see Adleman pitch six-plus innings his major league debut. He allowed two runs on three hits, struck out six and walked two. “The team gave me a couple baseballs -- the first strike, the strikeout of (Andrew) McCutchen, one of the balls I put in play, one of the balls I fouled off on the bunt, and I also got the lineup card,” he said. “That was pretty cool.”

--SS Zack Cozart left the game for a pinch-runner after sliding into second in the eighth. Manager Bryan Price said it was a problem with tendinitis in Cozart’s surgically repaired knee, and that it began to bother Cozart an inning earlier when he backtracked for a ball. “We’ll know more about it tomorrow,” Price said.

--OF Jay Bruce was 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBIs. He has hit safely in 13 of his 22 appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s been a rough couple of days, this road trip. To get this one, we can go home on a good note, happy flight, and get rolling.” -- Reds LF Adam Duvall, who singled and scored in a win Sunday.