Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price is doing quite a bit of ego massaging for his relief pitchers these days.

“I think positive feeds positive, negative feeds negative,” Price says. “We talk about confidence, what comes first, performance or confidence?”

Hard to say. Right now, the Reds’ bullpen doesn’t have either.

On Tuesday night, it allowed a run in the 21st consecutive game in which the bullpen appeared, a modern-day major league record. The bullpen allowed a run for a 22nd straight game on Wednesday, and the relievers’ collective ERA now stands at 6.50 with 22 home runs allowed in 99 2/3 innings

The residual impact of several injured starters has resulted in a few potential bullpen candidates being asked to fill spots in the rotation, leaving the bullpen composed of a few guys who weren’t expected to be in the majors at this point in the season.

What’s worse, injuries have prevented the Reds from getting a look at right-handers Homer Bailey and Anthony DeSclafani, who are projected to anchor the rotation once the rebuilding process is complete.

The return of left-hander John Lamb, who began the season on the disabled list after offseason back surgery, returned Tuesday night and pitched six solid innings pain-free, allowing the Reds to slot right-hander Jon Moscot in the bullpen for the time being.

“It’s a real shot in the arm, so to speak,” said Price.

For now, it’s a numbers game for Price. Further seasoning in the minors isn’t an option at this point for the Reds’ relievers. The result is blown lead after blown lead.

Further tweaks are in order to elevate this bullpen from being historically bad and to avoid crushing what little confidence might be left, particularly for closer J.J. Hoover, who lost his job after posting a 13.97 ERA with five homers allowed in 9 2/3 innings.

“You’ve got to get from the dark side of the moon to the light side of the moon,” said Price. “We’ve got to get back to the strength of the pitchers and pitching with confidence. A lot of times that doesn’t happen until you string together a couple outings and you can anticipate good things happening.”

Good things happened on Wednesday afternoon. Although the runs streak reached 22 games, left-hander Tony Cingrani and right-hander Ross Ohlendorf closed out a 7-4 win over the Giants.

“Step in the right direction,” said Price. “Nice to go out there and finish a game.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-17

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Chase Anderson, 1-3, 5.55 ERA) at Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 0-3, 13.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Zack Cozart returned to the lineup on Wednesday after missing two games with tendonitis in his surgically repaired right knee. He left Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh in the eighth inning with soreness in the knee. Cozart came into Wednesday’s game hitting .347 but is seven plate appearances shy of qualifying to be among league leaders. “I like seeing his name in the lineup,” said manager Bryan Price. Cozart hit a two-run home run in his second at-bat on Wednesday. Cozart said afterwards it was the best he’s felt all year, but that the tendonitis is something he’ll have to manage. “I’ll take a day (off) when I need to,” he said.

--CF Billy Hamilton was out of the lineup again Wednesday with a jammed left thumb, the same one that caused him to miss time in April. Hamilton was available to play on Wednesday as the injury is on his glove hand and doesn’t hinder him defensively or with base running. Hamilton entered Wednesday’s game in the eighth inning in center field.

--C Devin Mesoraco is getting a second opinion on his torn labrum before proceeding with next steps for treatment. “That’s standard protocol for an injury of that magnitude,” said manager Bryan Price. Mesoraco was batting .140 in 16 games.

--RHP Dan Straily pitched well again on Wednesday, allowing three runs, two on solo homers, and six hits in 6 1/3 innings in a 7-4 win over the Giants. It was a much-needed respite for the Reds’ struggling bullpen.

--3B Eugenio Suarez was moved down to the sixth spot in the order and has responded well to the change. It’s something manager Bryan Price and Suarez discussed to get him into more RBI situations. “It wasn’t being disappointed with him in the two-hole, I like him in position for run production,” Price said. Suarez, batting sixth, had three hits including a two-run homer on Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When I got here I was just thankful to have a job. At some point I knew they would need me to start. I was ready for that.” -- RHP Dan Straily, who allowed three runs in 6 1/3 innings to earn his first win as a Red in a 7-4 victory over the Giants Wednesday.

