Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Reds might be in the midst of a rebuilding project, but the right side of their infield has been a model of stability for the past eight seasons.

On Saturday night, first baseman Joey Votto and second baseman Brandon Phillips played together for the 1,000th time, the most on the right side of the infield for any tandem in Reds history.

“It’s been a great marriage together,” Votto said. “It’s been a really nice run so far. He’s a real treat to play beside.”

It’s a marriage that almost dissolved this past offseason when the Reds had agreed to a trade to send Phillips to the Washington Nationals. Phillips, however, invoked his no-trade rights and the deal fell through.

At age 34, Phillips isn’t as dazzling defensively as he was while earning four Gold Glove Awards, but he’s still very good in the field and his swinging the bat as well as ever this season, homering in four straight games for the first time in his career.

Votto got off to a slow start at the plate this season but is coming off a 2015 campaign in which he finished third in the National League Most Valuable Player Award voting.

The pair helped lead the Reds to two NL Central titles and three postseason appearances in five years and own five Gold Gloves between them.

“It’s an honor playing next to (Votto),” said Phillips. “We have a great relationship. No one knows Joey like I do. We talk a lot about a lot of things, not just baseball. He’s starting to loosen up and smile more.”

Sunday’s 5-4 loss to Milwaukee was their 1,001st game together.

Phillips and Votto are the longest standing right-side duo since second baseman Davey Lopes and first baseman Steve Garvey played 1,038 games together for the Dodgers. The longest such streak in MLB history belongs to Houston Astros’ legends Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell.

”Our relationship has grown,“ Votto said. I care about his success, for him as a person and for his family. That’s the sort of thing that comes over a thousand games.”

Manager Bryan Price said Votto and Phillips’ longevity speaks to their talent.

“They strive to greatness, and they’re getting their just rewards,” he said.

Price isn’t sure what to think about the newest addition to the Votto-Phillips relationship: a home run celebration involving a ballet-type leap

“They don’t run that through the manager’s office,” said Price. “That’s their own unique flavor.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-19

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jonathan Niese, 3-1, 5.94 ERA) at Reds (RHP Dan Straily, 1-1, 3.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Kyle Waldrop was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday. “He’s going to help us off the bench,” manager Bryan Price. “He’s another guy I’d rather not have here long-term as a bench player.” He overcame a groin injury in spring training to bat .228 with four homers and 11 RBIs in 26 games at Triple-A. Waldrop appeared in one game last season for Cincinnati and struck out in his only at-bat.

--RHP Homer Bailey’s rehab from elbow surgery was shut down last week due to recurring soreness. Bailey has been throwing and is steadily improving. Manager Bryan Price said Bailey will continue to throw every other day until he is pain-free and then can restart his minor league rehab process.

--RHP Jon Moscot is playing toss and getting treatment but there’s no timetable for his return. Moscot was scratched from his scheduled start against the Giants on Tuesday and was being groomed for the bullpen when the soreness in his non-throwing didn’t subside, prompting a stint on the DL. “We haven’t been able to get complete relief,” said manager Bryan price. “Until we do, he’s not going to pitch. He’s playing catch and getting treatment.” Next step might be live batting practice or a short rehab stint.

--LHP John Lamb left his start on Sunday with a sprained left thumb. Lamb had allowed a run and only two hits through four innings when he was visited by trainers after throwing a 1-2 pitch to Brewers third baseman Hernan Perez leading off the fifth inning. Lamb threw one warmup pitch before exiting the game and was replaced by right-hander Steve Delebar. The injury is not related to the offseason back surgery which resulted in Lamb beginning the season on the disabled list. He was making his second start since being activated. Cincinnati currently has five projected starters on the DL, stalling the club’s rebuilding process and having a residual impact on its struggling bullpen. Lamb is expected to have an MRI on Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have to be a way better pitching staff or this is what you get.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, after a loss Sunday.