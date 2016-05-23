Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Perhaps every cloud has a silver lining, but it's been difficult to find any for the Cincinnati Reds. At least this week manager Bryan Price could peer deep into his crystal ball and see help on the horizon.

Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani, who was among those considered a lock for the rotation heading into spring training before suffering an oblique injury, will restart his rehab on Wednesday when he starts for Triple-A Louisville.

DeSclafani was cleared to start after throwing three innings of live batting practice last week at Great American Ball Park, 45 pitches in all.

"Everything was as good as it could be for not being on the mound a lot," DeSclafani said. "I'm a little more built up. Hopefully I can give them seven or eight innings. That would be great. I just want to contribute in some way."

Right-hander Jon Moscot returned to the mound last week as well, making his second rehab start for Louisville on Friday. Although the results were not good -- nine earned runs and four homers in four innings -- Moscot came through it with no issues with the irritation in his non-throwing shoulder.

"My left arm feels good, so that's a good takeaway," said Moscot. "I was just up in the zone and they hit me around pretty good. You scratch your head sometimes. You make adjustments. Physically, I felt good. At least it was in rehab and not up here. I'm looking forward to the next one."

Raisel Iglesias is expected to throw a bullpen session within four or five days. He and right-hander Michael Lorenzen are targeted for a mid-June return. Homer Bailey's return is looking more like it will be in July. So, it could be the All-Star break before Cincinnati has its projected starting rotation.

"I keep looking at the possible activation dates for these four back in our mix and it would certainly give us a significant lift," said Price.

Until then, it was another rough week for Price and the Reds.

Right-hander Tim Adleman left his start on Thursday against Cleveland in the fourth inning with a strained left oblique. He had an MRI on Friday and was diagnosed with a low-grade strain. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list and will do nothing but receive treatment for the next several days.

"Any time you hear 'oblique' you kind of cringe because they have a history of being nagging," said Adleman, who is 1-1 with a 3.72 ERA in four starts.

He has 16 strikeouts and a 1.40 WHIP in 19 1/3 innings.

"It's very difficult," Adleman said. "It's frustrating to have an in-game situation where you put the bullpen in a spot. It's something that's completely out of your control."

Injuries in the rotation have decimated the Reds' bullpen which has 10 blown saves. So, on Sunday, the Reds brought in some reinforcements for the bullpen in right-handers Dayan Diaz, Josh Smith and A.J. Morris. Jumbo Diaz and Keyvius Sampson were optioned back to the minors. Dayan Diaz made his debut in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Mariners and pitched a scoreless inning.

"We're optimistic about the kids we brought up," Price said. "I believe they can help us. This gives us guys who can pitch multiple innings. The others have fairly strong ground ball rates. We'll see how it translates to this level."

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-29

STREAK: Lost 7

NEXT: Reds (LHP Brandon Finnegan, 1-2, 4.44 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 6-1, 1.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Sunday, in a procedural move to open a spot on the 40-man roster. DeSclafani remains on track to make his next rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday and is targeted for a mid-June return.

--OF Yorman Rodriguez was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Sunday. He began the season on the DL with a left hamstring injury.

--RHP Josh Smith had his contract purchased from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday. It is Smith's second stint with the Reds but first this season. He went 0-4 last year with a 6.89 ERA in nine appearances which includes seven starts.

--RHP Dayan Diaz had his contract purchased from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday and sparkled in his major league by allowing a hit in one scoreless inning. Diaz, at 5-foot-7, is an intriguing prospect. In 12 appearances at Triple-A, Diaz went 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA. "For a pitcher who is not terribly tall in stature, he still creates a downward plane," said manager Bryan Price. "He gets ground balls and he throws strikes. He has good velocity 90-95 and a good slider to go with that." It took Diaz 11 years to reach the big leagues despite some decent numbers. He was among the final cuts this past spring training. "His size probably had something to do with that," said Price. "It's the great thing about this sport. Joe Morgan a Hall of Fame second basemen is not a big man. We have guys the size of Dayan Diaz up to the size of Jumbo Diaz or Randy Johnson and everybody in between. That's why it's a great game, It doesn't discriminate by size."

--RHP A.J. Morris had his contract purchased from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday. He was a non-roster invite to spring training and being signed to a minor-league contract in December. Morris posted a 2.70 ERA in nine appearances at Louisville and made six starts. He has 21 strikeouts in 30 innings. When he pitches will make his major league debut.

--1B Joey Votto was 3-for-18 during the five game homestand. Twice on Saturday he grounded out weakly with the bases loaded. On Sunday, Votto was 1-for-4 with three more groundouts. "I can't pinpoint it," said manager Bryan Price. "So much of it is the game itself. I think if you look at anyone's baseball card, it doesn't compartmentalize those six week stretches where you hit .210, or .360 for two months. I think it is more noticeable because of the team struggles and the expectations that we put on him."

--RHP Alfredo Simon was signed by the Reds due to several injuries in the rotation coming out of spring training. He hasn't done much to earn his keep. Simon's ERA increased to 10.16 after he gave up five earned runs and nine hits in five innings. "We need (more) innings out of Simon as a veteran pitcher and that will happen when he keeps his pitches down," said manager Bryan Price. "At some point in time, I have to see him improve and give us those types of innings. He's going to have to get better."

QUOTE TO NOTE: "We need (more) innings out of Simon as a veteran pitcher and that will happen when he keeps his pitches down, At some point in time, I have to see him improve and give us those types of innings. He's going to have to get better." -- Manager Bryan Price, after RHP Alfredo Simon allowed five runs and nine hits in five innings.