Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Left fielder Adam Duvall, whose time in the big leagues has been minimal, is coming off a robust month of May, a period when he settled in with the Cincinnati Reds.

They acquired Duvall and minor league pitcher Keury Mella from the San Francisco Giants on July 31, 2015. It wasn’t first time Duvall and Leake were lined. On June 26, 2014, Duvall recorded his first major league hit, and it came against Leake.

In the Reds’ 11-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, Duvall went 2-for-5 with his 14th homer and two RBIs, giving him 31 for the season. He’s hitting .260.

Duvall played 19 games for the Reds in April and hit .226 with two homers and five RBIs. In May, Duvall, 27, played 28 games and hit .289 with 11 homers and 24 RBIs. Duvall tied Oakland’s Kris Davis for the major league lead in homers in May and ranked second in the National League that month in RBIs, two behind Chicago’s Ben Zobrist. Duvall also was second in the NL in May in slugging percentage -- .691, behind Miami’s Marcell Ozuna .705 -- and extra-base hits -- 17, two behind St. Louis’ Matt Carpenter.

“He’s our best player,” Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips said. “I‘m very happy he’s getting the opportunity to show what he can really do. He’s taking advantage of it. It’s about time since I’ve been here, ever since Adam Dunn (in 2008) that we have a left fielder that’s penciled in every day. So I‘m very happy for his success and hope he can keep it up. He’s very fun to watch.”

Duvall has a history of hitting for power. He hit 22 homers at the low Class A level, 30 at High Class A and 27 at Triple-A in 2014 and 30 at that level last year, including four with the Reds’ affiliate at Louisville, where he struggled after the trade and hit .189 in 25 games.

With the Reds in September, Duvall hit .219 with five homers and nine RBIs in 27 games.

“I think there’s something to be said about comfort,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He’d come up in the Giants’ organization, got a little bit of time (in the big leagues) there. But he was playing with guys he came up with in (Triple-A) Sacramento, was having that big year last year in the PCL.”

Duvall finished his time in the Pacific Coast League with a .289 average, 26 homers and 80 RBIs in 100 games before being dealt to the Reds.

“Comes over to us,” Price said. “Doesn’t do much in Louisville. Hits a few homers but not much for average in September playing with a bunch of people he doesn’t know. I think there’s something to be said about just being acclimated.”

While seizing his opportunity to play and establishing himself as a Reds regular, Duvall has shown he can do more than wallop home runs.

“He’s a better player than I knew that we had, not because of the hitting but because of the way he’s playing left field,” Price said. “We knew the power was there. And what he’s shown is the ability to adapt to how he’s pitched. (He‘s)getting a lot more breaking balls, a lot more breaking balls in those 2-1, 3-2 counts where a lot of less-experienced hitters will sit fastball. And he’s hitting some down-in-the-count breaking balls and some ahead-in-the-count breaking balls better than I anticipated. And he’s played a flawless left field.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-35

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 3-3, 3.57 ERA) at Reds (LHP Brandon Finnegan, 1-4, 4.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Eugenio Suarez went 3-for-5 with a double, two homers, four RBIs and three runs scored. This was the first two-homer game of his career. Suarez had a career-high 10 total bases and tied his career highs in both hits and RBIs.

--SS Zack Cozart went 2-for-4 with a double and his eighth home run. In the four-game series, Cozart went 8-for-18 with two homers and four RBIs and scored five runs.

--RHP Homer Bailey (Tommy John surgery rehab) is scheduled to throw off a mound this weekend. Manager Bryan Price said Bailey will throw off a mound at least eight times, which includes live batting practice and simulated games, before again attempting a rehab assignment. Bailey, who underwent Tommy John surgery May 8, 2015, suffered a setback that ended his previous rehab assignment in late April.

--2B Brandon Phillips returned to the lineup and went 1-for-5, extending his hitting streak to a season-high six games, after missing the past two games with a sore left ankle. He injured the ankle Sunday at Milwaukee when he went after a foul ball and his foot hit the barrier at the stands. Phillips stayed in the game, but on Monday at Colorado, he left the game after the sixth inning. He was scratched from the lineup Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously a really tough month of May for us, and it was really nice to get things rolling again.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, after winning their first road series of the season.

