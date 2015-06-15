Preview: Reds at Tigers

Miguel Cabrera looks to continue his assault of opposing pitching when he leads the Detroit Tigers into a four-game interleague series against the Cincinnati Reds that begins Monday with the first of two contests at Comerica Park. Cabrera was an offensive juggernaut in Detroit’s three-game weekend set versus Cleveland, going 7-for-11 with two home runs and six RBIs.

Cabrera has registered four multi-hit performances over his last five games, with two being three-hit efforts. Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a solo blast in Sunday’s 8-1 triumph, the Tigers’ fifth victory in seven contests. Cincinnati is coming off its third defeat in four games, a 2-1 loss to the Cubs in 11 innings at Wrigley Field. The Reds were held to fewer than two runs for the first time since May 23, when they concluded a four-game stretch during which they totaled five with a 2-1 setback at Cleveland.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Jon Moscot (1-1, 4.91 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (4-7, 5.16)

Moscot registered his first major-league victory in his second career outing Wednesday, allowing two runs and six hits in six innings against Philadelphia. The 23-year-old California native struggled in his debut June 5 versus San Diego, which reached him for four runs on four hits and three walks in five frames. Moscot, who will be making his first road start in the majors, went 7-1 with a 3.15 ERA in nine turns with Triple-A Louisville before joining Cincinnati.

Sanchez snapped his four-start winless streak last time out, scattering six hits over 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. The long ball has been a problem for the 31-year-old Venezuelan, who did not allow a home run in his four victories but served up 11 in his seven losses. Sanchez has made three career starts versus the Reds, going 1-2 with a 3.94 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers DH Victor Martinez (knee) went 1-for-4 in his first rehab game for Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.

2. Reds 2B Brandon Phillips on Sunday made his first start since Tuesday due to a groin injury and delivered an RBI single in five at-bats.

3. Cincinnati CF Billy Hamilton leads the majors with 31 stolen bases after swiping a personal-best five Sunday, including the 100th of his career.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Reds 3