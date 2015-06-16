Preview: Reds at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers look to continue riding the hot bat of Miguel Cabrera when they host the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday in the second contest of a four-game, home-and-home interleague series that will shift to Ohio for the next two. Cabrera remained on fire in Monday’s opener, going 2-for-4 with a two-run double in Detroit’s 6-0 victory.

The slugger is 9-for-15 with eight RBIs over his last four games and has recorded multi-hit performances in five of his last six contests. Three other players had two hits apiece and Anibal Sanchez tossed a two-hitter as the Tigers posted their sixth win in eight games. Todd Frazier and Joey Votto each singled as Cincinnati suffered its fourth loss in five contests. The Reds, who hadn’t been held to fewer than two runs in a game since May 23, have totaled one in their last two contests.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Michael Lorenzen (1-2, 4.01 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Kyle Ryan (1-0, 2.08)

Lorenzen is winless in his last seven appearances, including two relief stints. The 23-year-old rookie was hit hard by the Cubs in Chicago on Thursday as he surrendered six runs - five earned - on five hits and three walks over 4 1/3 innings. Lorenzen, who never has faced Detroit, hasn’t won since a six-inning performance at Pittsburgh on May 5 in which he allowed one run and three hits.

Ryan will be making his second start of the season and the third of his major-league career. The 23-year-old rookie, who made a relief appearance on Wednesday, settled for a no-decision in his outing against the White Sox in Chicago on June 5 after allowing two runs and three hits over seven innings. Ryan has yet to lose in the majors, going 3-0 with a 2.31 ERA in nine games.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers RF J.D. Martinez has homered in three consecutive contests and collected 11 RBIs in his last seven games.

2. Cincinnati lost RHP Jon Moscot to a dislocated shoulder on Monday, hours after placing LHP Tony Cingrani on the disabled list with a sprained shoulder.

3. Detroit activated RHP Bruce Rondon (bicep) from the disabled list and optioned him to Triple-A Toledo.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Reds 2