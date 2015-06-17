Reds 5, Tigers 2

DETROIT -- Todd Frazier blasted two solo home runs and the Cincinnati Reds snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night at Comerica Park.

The Reds third baseman reached 20 homers for the second time in his career with leadoff shots in the fifth and seventh innings. Designated hitter Jay Bruce also homered for Cincinnati (29-35) in the second game of the home-and-home series.

The four-game series shifts to Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Winning pitcher Mike Lorenzen (2-2) allowed two runs (one earned) and six hits in six innings. Aroldis Chapman struck out three of the four batters he faced in the ninth to secure his 14th save.

First baseman Miguel Cabrera and left fielder Yoenis Cespedes had RBI singles for the Tigers (34-31). Losing pitcher Kyle Ryan (1-1), making his second start of the season, gave up four runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings

Frazier launched Ryan’s first pitch of the seventh into the visitor’s bullpen beyond the left-center field wall to give Cincinnati a 3-2 lead. It was also his 500th career hit. They added another run in the inning on center fielder Billy Hamilton’s bloop RBI single off reliever Alex Wilson.

The Reds tacked on an unearned run in the ninth.

Cabrera put the Tigers in front with an RBI single in the first. He brought home center fielder Anthony Gose, who hit a bloop double to lead off the inning.

The Reds, who were shut out by Detroit’s Anibal Sanchez on Monday, broke through with back-to-back home runs by Frazier and Bruce to lead off the fifth. Frazier’s 19th homer of the season landed over the left-field wall and Bruce snuck his 10th just inside the right-field foul pole.

Cespedes tied it in the bottom of the inning with a bases-loaded infield single that deflected off Lorenzen. Catcher James McCann scored, but Gose was thrown out at home on the play.

NOTES: The Reds recalled RHPs Donovan Hand and Carlos Contreras from Triple -A Louisville and optioned OF Brennan Boesch to the Bats. They also placed RHP Jon Moscot on the 15-day disabled list with a dislocated left shoulder. Boesch was hitting just .125 with one RBI in 56 at-bats. .... Moscot, who was injured making a diving tag during the Reds’ 6-0 loss to the Tigers on Monday, will undergo tests in Cincinnati on Wednesday to determine if he needs surgery. ... The Tigers signed their top pick in the June draft -- RHP Beau Burrows -- for a reported $2.15 million. The Texas high schooler was the No. 22 overall selection. ... Detroit DH Victor Martinez, who is on the disabled list with left knee inflammation, went 2-for-4 during his second rehab appearance with Triple-A Toledo on Monday. Martinez is expected to rejoin the Tigers for their weekend series against the New York Yankees.