Tigers’ Sanchez shuts out Reds

DETROIT -- Anibal Sanchez finally stopped worrying about his ability to get hitters out. Lately, he has been untouchable.

Sanchez tossed his first complete-game shutout in more than two years as the Detroit Tigers cruised to a 6-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night at Comerica Park.

Sanchez (5-7) allowed just two hits and didn’t walk a batter while striking out seven for the Tigers (34-30). His last shutout was a one-hitter against Minnesota on May 24, 2013. He has not given up a run in his last 20 2/3 innings.

“I started trusting my stuff and I throw it in any situation,” said Sanchez, whose 4.65 ERA is his lowest since his third start of the season.

Prior to his recent dominance, Sanchez had allowed at least four earned runs in six of his starts. He has won two straight decisions for the first time this season.

He required 112 pitches to silence the Reds, who lost rookie starter Jon Moscot to a dislocated left shoulder in the first inning.

“When I was in the seventh inning, I knew I had a low pitch count,” Sanchez said. “I just tried to get quick outs in the eighth inning and that’s what happened. That’s why I was able to throw nine innings.”

Detroit manager Brad Ausmus had reliever Joba Chamberlain warming up in the bullpen but didn’t even bother to ask Sanchez if he was tired.

“They didn’t say anything to me,” Sanchez said. “I just did my normal between-innings (routine). I just got some fresh ice for my neck and I was back to the mound for the ninth.”

Ausmus believes Sanchez has the best pure stuff of anyone on his staff, including ace David Price, and has been waiting for him to break out of his doldrums.

“I think the last two starts he’s been very good,” Ausmus said. “He was kind of up and down, hot and cold, for a while. But the last couple starts have been good and quite frankly, I hope it’s a momentum builder, a confidence builder. His stuff is every bit as good as what you saw tonight.”

The middle of the order provided plenty of support for Sanchez. Right fielder J.D. Martinez homered for the third consecutive game, first baseman Miguel Cabrera had two hits and drove in two runs, and left fielder Yoenis Cespedes added two hits, scored a run and knocked in another.

Martinez’s two-run shot capped a four-run outburst in the sixth that gave Detroit a 5-0 lead.

The injury-riddled Reds (28-35) sustained another blow when Moscot had to exit after throwing seven pitches. Moscot was hurt during a rundown play when he made a full-extension dive to tag out Tigers center fielder Anthony Gose at second base.

Moscot, a right-handed pitcher making his third career appearance, walked off the field slowly in obvious pain. He was replaced by Pedro Villarreal (0-1), who was called up from the minors earlier in the day.

“I’ve had one of those. Not a lot of fun to go through,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “The kid’s worked his tail off to get this opportunity. You certainly need him and trust him in eating up some innings in our rotation. It’s extremely disappointing to lose him with this much opportunity sitting there for him.”

The Reds already have eight players on the disabled list, including position players Zack Cozart, Marlon Byrd and Devin Mesoraco and starting pitcher Homer Bailey.

“I’ve been through a season or two where we’ve had a lot of injuries but to have back-to-back seasons like that, and to see the current status of our roster and the significance of the injuries, I don’t know how to put words to it,” Price said. “It’s exasperating for sure and in some cases, heartbreaking.”

NOTES: Reds LHP Tony Cingrani was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Sunday, with a strained left shoulder. The Reds recalled RHP Pedro Villarreal from the Triple-A Louisville Bats. Cingrani, who is 0-3 with a 3.47 ERA in 24 relief outings, had an MRI on Monday that revealed shoulder inflammation. Villarreal appeared with the Reds for the fourth time this season when he entered Monday’s game in the first inning. ... Cincinnati SS Zack Cozart had surgery Monday morning to repair tears of the anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments and the biceps tendon in his right knee. His rehab will take approximately seven to nine months. ... The Tigers reinstated RHP Bruce Rondon from the disabled list, then optioned him to Triple-A Toledo. ... Detroit CF Rajai Davis played the 1,000th game of his career by serving as the designated hitter.