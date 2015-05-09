Preview: Reds at White Sox (Game 1)

After having their series opener washed out, the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox will play a back-to-back doubleheader Saturday on the South Side. Cincinnati hasn’t fared well against the White Sox, who lead the all-time series 14-3 and have won 11 of the past 12 meetings, but the teams haven’t faced off since 2009.

The schedule change caused a shakeup in the pitching matchups, as the Reds will use ace Johnny Cueto in the opener against Hector Noesi and bump Friday’s scheduled starter, veteran right-hander Jason Marquis, to the second game against White Sox top prospect Carlos Rodan. The Reds will be without star first baseman Joey Votto for the first game of the doubleheader as he serves a one-game suspension for bumping an umpire, but they expect to have another big bat back in the lineup. Devin Mesoraco was penciled in as the designated hitter before the rainout Friday, slated for his first start since April 11 after being limited to pinch hitting because of a left hip impingement. Both teams are coming off series victories, as Cincinnati took two of three at Pittsburgh and Chicago won two of three versus Detroit.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Johnny Cueto (2-3, 2.72 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Hector Noesi (0-3, 6.75)

Cueto is coming off a rocky outing in which he allowed a season-high five runs and nine hits over six innings in a loss at Atlanta. The 29-year-old gave up a pair of homers for the second straight start and didn’t miss many bats with a season-low two strikeouts. Cueto was hit hard in his only previous meeting with the White Sox, allowing five runs and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings back in 2009.

Noesi has been roughed up in three starts this season, allowing 11 runs over 14 2/3 innings. The 28-year-old has made it through the fifth inning only once and has been hampered by walks and home runs. Noesi has faced the Reds only once, in a relief stint in 2011, and allowed six earned runs and eight hits in 1 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago SS Alexei Ramirez has been stuck on 99 career home runs since Sept. 13 of last season, a drought spanning 159 plate appearances.

2. Cincinnati 3B Todd Frazier belted his NL-best 10th home run Thursday and has five in his last eight games.

3. White Sox DH Adam LaRoche has reached safely in six straight games while RF Avisail Garcia has recorded an RBI in five consecutive contests.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, White Sox 2