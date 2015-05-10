Preview: Reds at White Sox

The Cincinnati Reds look to conclude their 10-game road trip with a winning record when they face the Chicago White Sox in the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday. Cincinnati went 4-3 over the first seven games of the trek before splitting a doubleheader against Chicago on Saturday, earning a 10-4 victory in the opener before dropping an 8-2 decision in the nightcap.

After sitting out the first game due to a suspension, Joey Votto collected half of the Reds’ six hits and drove in both of their runs in the second contest while the White Sox belted three home runs during a 14-hit attack. Chicago improved to 3-2 on its six-game homestand as Adam Eaton was the only member of the lineup without a hit. The White Sox are attempting to win their second straight series after taking two of three from Detroit during the week. Cincinnati is seeking the same as it followed a four-game split at Atlanta by winning two of three at Pittsburgh.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Michael Lorenzen (1-1, 3.27 ERA) vs. White Sox LH John Danks (1-3, 6.20)

Lorenzen will be making the third start of his major-league career. The 23-year-old posted his first victory last time out at Pittsburgh, limiting the Pirates to one run and three hits over six innings on Tuesday. Lorenzen lost his debut on April 29 against Milwaukee as he allowed three runs and eight hits in five frames.

Danks lasted only 2 1/3 innings at Minnesota last Sunday, when he surrendered seven runs - three earned - and eight hits. The 30-year-old has yet to work more than six frames this season and has allowed three or more earned runs in each of his five outings. Danks, who will be facing Cincinnati for the first time in his career, is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in two home starts this year.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox SS Alexei Ramirez homered in both contests Saturday, with his first blast being the 100th of his career. He also drove in four runs to put him within seven RBIs of 500.

2. Cincinnati C Brayan Pena has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 contests.

3. Chicago RHP Hector Noesi exited Saturday’s first game after 1 2/3 innings as he was drilled on the right hip with a line drive and is listed as day-to-day.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Reds 3