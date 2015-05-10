Reds 10, White Sox 4

CHICAGO -- Skip Schumaker had three hits and two RBIs and the Cincinnati Reds scored seven ninth-inning runs in a 10-4 win over the Chicago White Sox in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Saturday.

White Sox relief pitcher Dan Jennings was charged with six of the Reds’ seven runs in the ninth. He walked three batters in the inning, including one with the bases loaded, and gave up RBI singles to second Brandon Phillips and Schumaker,who went 3-for-5.

Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton also delivered an RBI sacrifice fly and left fielder Marlon Byrd capped the outburst with a three-run homer.

The White Sox (10-16) responded with three runs in the bottom of the ninth, the first of which came on a Jose Abreu home run.

Reds starting pitcher Johnny Cueto (3-3) held the White Sox in check before Abreu’s homer, pitching 8 1/3 innings and scattering six hits while striking out seven.

The Reds broke a scoreless tie in the sixth with two runs. Schumaker doubled in shortstop Zack Cozart, who drove in the first run with an RBI fielder’s choice.

Right fielder Jay Bruce extended Cincinnati’s lead to 3-0 in the seventh without the benefit of a hit.

The White Sox touched Cueto for a run in the bottom of the seventh when shortstop Alexei Ramirez belted the 100th home run of his career.

White Sox starting pitcher Hector Noesi left the game in the second inning after taking a line drive by Hamilton off the right hip. Reliever Scott Carroll (0-1) entered the game with the bases loaded and two outs. He gave up two earned runs in 4 2/3 innings and was tagged with the loss.

NOTES: Reds 1B Joey Votto served his Major League Baseball-imposed one-game suspension in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader. Votto was to have sat out the May 8 game against the White Sox for making contact with an umpire during an argument but that game was rained out. ...Saturday’s doubleheader with the Reds is one of three that the White Sox have scheduled. Chicago will play twice against the Orioles in Baltimore on May 28 and against the Royals on July 17 at home. ...The White Sox remain in a bit of a power outage after snapping a nine-game stretch without a home run on May 6 against the Tigers. The nine-game drought was Chicago’s longest without a home run since they went 14 games without a long ball in 1989. The White Sox entered Saturday’s doubleheader with 14 home runs, which ranks 30th in the majors.