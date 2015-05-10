Beckham’s single lifts White Sox over Reds

CHICAGO -- Gordon Beckham hadn’t faced Cincinnati Reds closer Aroldis Chapman before in his career. Even so, he knew what he would be facing.

Experienced or not against Chapman, the Chicago White Sox third baseman knew whatever he would get would be fast. So when Beckham got a fastball on a 2-2 count with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, he was hoping just to get a piece of it.

Beckham delivered a walk-off RBI single to give the Chicago White Sox a 4-3 win over the Reds on Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field.

Beckham’s game-winner drove in right fielder Avisail Garcia, who singled after Chapman -- whose fastball had reached nearly 102 mph in the ninth inning -- had retired the first two hitters in the inning.

“Luckily I was able to get just enough of it and get it over the infield’s head and get it in the outfield,” Beckham said. “Better luckier than good sometimes.”

With the win, the White Sox (12-16) clinched their fifth straight series win at home of the season.

Chapman, trying to push the game to extra innings, gave up three straight hits -- including Beckham’s game-winner -- after recording two quick outs.

“Nothing can happen that you think is going to happen,” Chapman said through an interpreter. “They made really good contact.”

The day wasn‘t, however, easy on either team’s closer.

The Reds (15-16) rallied in the ninth inning, touching up White Sox closer David Robertson, who blew his first save of the season, allowing a two-run lead to vanish. Designated hitter Devin Mesoraco and catcher Brayan Pena both singled before shortstop Zack Cozart came through with a two-run double.

Robertson said he tried to pitch Cozart inside and “made a really good pitch,” but Cozart -- who went 3-for-4 in the loss -- ripped the game-tying double.

The Reds weren’t able to tack on a potentially game-winning run as Robertson struck out the next two hitters he faced before getting first baseman Joey Votto to ground out.

The White Sox didn’t waste much time in backing their closer up.

“The hitters did a great job of grinding out that last inning,” said Robertson, who improved to 3-0 with the win despite blowing the save.

The White Sox snapped a 1-1 tie without the benefit of a hit. Designated hitter Jose Abreu and first baseman Adam LaRoche drew back-to-back walks off of Reds reliever Tony Cingrani before both runners advanced on a sacrifice fly by Garcia. Shortstop Alexei Ramirez -- who homered twice in Saturday’s doubleheader -- drove in the run with a sacrifice fly, scoring Abreu.

Chicago added a run in the eighth inning when Emilio Bonifacio grounded into a run-scoring fielder’s choice.

White Sox starting pitcher John Danks played a major role in shutting down the Reds until then. Danks, whose longest outing prior to Sunday had been six innings, worked seven innings, allowing just one run on six hits. Danks struck out three and walked four.

The White Sox missed a golden scoring opportunity in the fourth inning, loading the bases with no one out. But after Reds third baseman Todd Frazier snared a Melky Cabrera liner, Cincinnati first baseman started a double play on a Jose Abreu ground ball that kept the score tied.

After another series win at home and improving to 10-5 in Chicago, the White Sox will try to turn things on the road starting Monday in Milwaukee. The White Sox are 2-11 on the road this season.

“We need to start (winning) on the road,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “Baseball fields are all the same and so we need to start picking it up on the road.”

NOTES: With his 100th career home run May 9, Chicago SS Alexei Ramirez joined Ray Durham and Minnie Minoso as the only White Sox to hit at least 100 home runs and steal at least 100 bases. Ramirez and Jose Valentin are the only two White Sox shortstops to club 100 career home runs. ... Sunday was the final day of a five-game suspension for White Sox RHP Jeff Samardzija, who will start for Chicago on Monday in Milwaukee. ... White Sox manager Robin Ventura declined to comment on whether LHP Carlos Rodon would join the starting rotation, stating the rookie won’t pitch until next weekend in Oakland. ... Reds C Devin Mesoraco started for the second straight day at designated hitter. Prior to hitting fourth as a DH on May 9 against the White Sox, Mesoraco hadn’t started a game since April 11 when he sustained a hip injury.