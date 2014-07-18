Preview: Reds at Yankees

After reveling in the spotlight of his final All-Star Game appearance, Derek Jeter looks to get the New York Yankees back on track when they open a 10-game homestand against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday. Yankee Stadium hasn’t been kind to the home club, which has won just 18 of the 41 contests in the Bronx - with a majors-best 40 more games on tap in the second half. New York dropped four of its last six contests overall heading into the break, but sit five games in back of first-place Baltimore in the American League East.

Todd Frazier also had quite the experience during the All-Star festivities, finishing second in the Home Run Derby. The slugger leads the club with 19 homers and enters Friday’s contest riding high on a six-game hitting streak - with two blasts and five RBIs in his last two outings. Much like the Yankees, the Reds have overcome a rash of injuries while winning 16 of their last 23 to reside 1 1/2 games behind first-place Milwaukee in the National League Central.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Ohio (Cincinnati), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Mike Leake (7-7, 3.54 ERA) vs. Yankees RH David Phelps (3-4, 3.94)

After winning four of his previous five starts, Leake stumbled in his last trip to the mound as he allowed four runs in six innings to take a no-decision against Pittsburgh. The 26-year-old has been nothing if not consistent as he has worked at least five innings in all 19 starts this season. Leake struggled in his lone career outing versus the Yankees, permitting four runs in six innings en route to a 4-2 loss on June 22, 2011.

Phelps collected his fourth consecutive no-decision despite allowing two runs in six hits against Cleveland on July 10. The 27-year-old has pitched well in his last six outings, posting a 2-0 mark while permitting just 13 earned runs and 30 hits in 37 1/3 innings. With four-fifths of the team’s Opening Day starting rotation sidelined, Phelps has pitched in by working at least six innings in seven of his last 10 outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati 2B Ramon Santiago is 10-for-21 with five RBIs and four runs scored during his six-game hitting streak.

2. New York OF Jacoby Ellsbury, who is 6-for-14 in his career versus the Reds, has hit safely in 19 of his last 24 games.

3. Cincinnati acquired RHP Dylan Axelrod from the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. Axelrod posted a 6-7 mark with a 4.50 ERA with Triple-A Charlotte this season.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Reds 2