Preview: Reds at Yankees

After ending a drought of six weeks without winning a series, the New York Yankees will try to make it two in a row when they host the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night in the opener of a two-game interleague set. New York capped off an 11-game road trip by taking three of four in Seattle, its first series win since since June 9-11 against Baltimore.

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius clubbed a pair of homers in Sunday's 6-4 win to extend his hitting streak to six games, a stretch in which he's 12-for-22. Aaron Judge showed signs of emerging from his post-All-Star slump with a pair of homers against the Mariners to boost his major league-leading total to 32. The reeling Reds started their 10-game road trip by dropping a makeup game in Cleveland on Monday night, which came on the heels of a 2-8 homestand in which their pitching staff was gouged for 72 runs. Scooter Gennett has homered in back-to-back days for Cincinnati and takes a six-game hitting streak into the series at Yankee Stadium.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Luis Castillo (1-3, 3.86 ERA) vs. Yankees LH Jordan Montgomery (6-5, 4.09)

Castillo earned his first major league win with 6 2/3 scoreless innings at Arizona on July 8, but the Diamondbacks avenged that loss by reaching the 24-year-old Dominican for four runs over six innings on Thursday. Castillo also took the loss against Washington despite a quality start in his previous turn, allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. He has racked up 43 strikeouts in 35 innings.

Montgomery was rocked for six runs over six innings at Minnesota last time out to extend his winless drought to four turns, although it was his first defeat since May 29. It marked only the second time in 11 starts that Montgomery surrendered more than three runs, although he has allowed at least one homer in eight straight outings. He has made eight starts at Yankee Stadium, going 3-1 with a 3.77 ERA.

Walk-Offs

1. Reds 1B Joey Votto broke an 0-for-14 drought Monday but is 5-for-35 since the All-Star break.

2. Yankees LF Brett Gardner, who has tied his career high with 17 homers, has hit safely in six straight games.

3. Reds SS Zack Cozart is 10-for-22 with three homers over his last six games.

PREDICTION: Yankees 8, Reds 3