Severino, Frazier fuel Yankees past reeling Reds

NEW YORK -- Luis Severino pitched seven dominant innings, Todd Frazier hit his first homer for his new team, and the New York Yankees pulled away late for a 9-5 victory of the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday afternoon.

Severino (7-4) extended his scoreless innings streak to 17 by taking a shutout into the seventh. Since allowing a three-run homer to Milwaukee's Domingo Santana on July 8, the right-hander has allowed one earned run in his last 27 innings.

After facing Boston ace Chris Sale and Seattle star Felix Hernandez, Severino worked quickly, except to Joey Votto and allowed two unearned runs and three hits. Severino struck out nine, permitted two walks and threw 112 pitches.

Clint Frazier drove in the first two runs with RBI singles before the Yankees scored seven times over the sixth and seventh innings.

Todd Frazier hit his 17th homer and first since last week's trade for New York's final run in the seventh.

Chase Headley added an RBI single, Ronald Torreyes hit a run-scoring groundout, Matt Holliday had a RBI single, Gary Sanchez contributed an RBI double and Didi Gregorius slugged a two-run homer.

Votto singled twice and reached on a nine-pitch walk but the rest of the Reds lineup did little as Severino did not allow a runner to reach second base until the seventh.

Homer Bailey (2-5) allowed seven runs (five earned) and 10 hits in six-plus innings and lost his third straight start.

Eugenio Suarez hit an RBI double and Tucker Barnhart had a run-scoring groundout as the Reds lost for the 11th time in 13 games since the All-Star break. Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer in the eighth.

The Yankees took a 3-0 lead on Clint Frazier's two singles in the third and fifth along with Headley's base hit in the sixth. Torreyes made it 4-0 with his groundout in the sixth and the Yankees scored five times in the seventh after the Reds scored twice.

New York took a 5-2 lead with nobody out in the seventh when Sanchez's groundball got past Suarez at third and went down the left-field line. The Yankees chased Bailey after Holliday's single made it 6-2.

Gregorius made it 8-2 by lifting the first pitch from Tony Cingrani over the right field wall and Todd Frazier capped the scoring by hitting a 1-1 pitch into the left field seats.

NOTES: Yankees RF Aaron Judge was not in the starting lineup for the fifth time this season and second time at home. ... SS Zack Cozart (right quad) was held out of the starting lineup after feeling soreness running from first to third on CF Billy Hamilton's double in the eighth inning Tuesday. Manager Bryan Price said the training staff is optimistic Cozart is merely sore but will know more when the Reds begin a four-game series Thursday in Miami. ... Cincinnati IF Dilson Herrera will undergo season-ending surgery to remove bone chips on Tuesday. Price said Herrera should be ready for next season.