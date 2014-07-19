Phelps helps Yankees beat Reds

NEW YORK -- David Phelps easily could have won a starting job in spring training. Instead he is emerging as a consistent fill-in for a rotation ravaged by injuries.

On the day CC Sabathia was officially lost for the season due to knee surgery, Phelps pitched effectively into the seventh inning, helping the New York Yankees to a 4-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

“Regardless of what the rotation looks like, I pride myself on being consistent,” Phelps said. “That’s one thing I’ve always strived for in the big leagues and even in the minor leagues. When our rotation does take hits, I kind of put on myself to step up.”

Phelps (4-4) won his third straight decision by allowing three runs (two earned) and six hits in 6 1/3 innings. He had not won since June 18, but since his worst outing June 24 at Toronto, Phelps had allowed five earned runs in 18 2/3 innings.

“He’s been doing great, man,” New York reliever Dellin Betances said. “He’s giving us a chance to win every time he goes out. He’s done an awesome job, and today was a great team win.”

Phelps helped get the ball to Betances and closer David Robertson by working around consecutive errors by second baseman Brian Roberts and shortstop Derek Jeter in the fourth. Jeter’s miscue tied the game at 2-2, but Phelps recovered by striking out designated hitter Ryan Ludwick and getting first baseman Brayan Pena to fly out.

Phelps gave up two solo home runs to Pena, who had his first career multi-home run game. He also held center fielder Billy Hamilton, third baseman Todd Frazier and right fielder Jay Bruce hitless in eight at-bats as the trio was 0-for-11 overall.

“For me, pitching is about location, it’s about executing pitches, setting guys up,” New York catcher Brian McCann said. “He’s been doing that as well as anybody.”

Added Jeter: “He’s been great. The one thing with David is, he has a lot of confidence in his ability. He goes right after guys. He throws strikes. He’s not intimidated and we like playing behind him. He’s done a great job.”

The Yankees snapped a five-game home-game losing streak by getting production from offseason acquisitions Jacoby Ellsbury, McCann and Carlos Beltran, who were a combined 5-for-12 with four RBIs after a mixed first half for the trio.

“They’ve had big hits for us all year,” Phelps said. “Obviously they’re not going to be happy with their numbers but they’ve come up big for us in a lot of spots.”

Ellsbury hit the go-ahead home run with nobody out in the fifth against Reds’ right-hander Mike Leake (7-8). Before Ellsbury’s seventh home run, McCann had a two-out RBI double in the first and Beltran added a two-out run-scoring single in the third in his first game off the seven-day concussion disabled list.

After Phelps exited to a standing ovation and Ellsbury homered, Betances worked around his throwing error on a pickoff play at first and stranded left fielder Chris Heisey on second by getting two strikeouts in the seventh and two more in the eighth. Robertson pitched a scoreless ninth for his 24th save.

Other than Pena, the Reds struggled by striking out 10 times while going 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. They fell to 16-8 since June 20.

“We just were not able to get enough going against him (Phelps) and were not able to get his pitch count up, were not able to put any heat on him to get into more of the middle relief type pitching.” Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. “From what I was able to see was a lot of those were that comeback fastball, down and away, bringing it back to a right-hand hitter and off the front hip of a left-hand hitter coming back to the inside part of the plate.”

Leake allowed four runs and eight hits in seven innings.

NOTES: The Yankees said LHP CC Sabathia will undergo season-ending knee surgery on Wednesday. The surgery will clean up inflammation in his right knee and will be performed by Los Angeles Dodgers team doctor Neal El Attrache. ... The Yankees announced that SS Derek Jeter will be honored in a ceremony before their game with the Kansas City Royals on Sept. 7. ... Cincinnati INF Skip Schumaker remained on the seven-day concussion disabled list after thinking he would be able to return. ... RHPs Mat Latos and Homer Bailey threw bullpen sessions without problems and are expected to make their next scheduled starts when the Reds head to Milwaukee. Latos left last Friday’s game with lower back spasms and Bailey departed his last outing on July 10 with a slightly sprained right knee.